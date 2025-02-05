This week, OTT platforms are ready to deliver high-octane action with a lineup of thrilling new releases. Some of these dramas feature political conspiracies, generational conflicts and love blossoming amidst a zombie outbreak. As these are ready to give you an adrenaline rush with non-stop excitement, check out the list and dive into the action-packed sequences!

Kobali

Starring Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Revanth Levaka and Tarun Rohith, Kobali is an action-packed revenge drama set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema Andhra. This high-stakes drama follows the generational power struggle between the two families.

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Baby John

The story follows DCP Satya Verma, an IPS officer who murders Babbar’s son for a serious crime. Babbar Sher, in a fury, destroys Satya’s family, and Satya’s daughter is the only survivor of this power struggle, Satya decides to change his identity so that he may live in peace. However, his peaceful life once again gets interrupted.

Varun Dhawan’s much-anticipated action thriller Baby John stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

Release date: Streaming now

Streaming on: Amazon Prime (rent)

Game Changer

Game Changer is a political action thriller that follows Ram Nandan, an IAS officer determined to fight corrupt politicians and push for fair elections to reform the government. Along the way, he uncovers secrets about his father Appanna, who has been battling against the exploitation of water resources in his village.

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Newtopia

When Young-Ju, an engineer decides to take a break from her relationship with her boyfriend Jae-yoon, a soldier, life turns upside down. However, Young-Ju soon realises her mistake and texts her boyfriend to meet her – not knowing that South Korea has entered a state of emergency after a zombie outbreak. Unlike the other serious dramas, Newtopia delivers fun-filled action.

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Madraskaaran

Directed by Vaali Mohan Das, Madraskaaran, a Tamil-language action film is finally reaching the OTT platforms. The story follows Sathya, who chooses to return to his hometown to tie the knot with his lady love. However, he gets caught up in a violent conflict with a powerful enemy after a random attack.

Release date: February 7

Streaming on: Aha

From rural power struggles to survival in a zombie-infested world, these new OTT releases promise electrifying action this week. So, which one will be your weekend watch?

