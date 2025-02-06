The works on national and state highway bypasses and flyovers has been accelerated in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is in the process of reviewing the projects. The construction of the Visakhapatnam to Raipur Greenfield Expressway has also been accelerated in the state, and it is expected to be completed by December 2025. This Greenfield Expressway is being constructed in six lanes across the three states (Chattisgarh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh).

The road construction has been completed in Sabbavaram mandal of Visakhapatnam district. Works such as installing name boards, sign boards, signal lights solar lights, and CCTV cameras have been completed.

Grills have also been installed to prevent people and cattle from entering the Greenfield Expressway. Except for the construction of a trumpet flyover connecting the Anakapalle and Anandapuram National Highway near Chinnayyapalem in Sabbavaram, the rest of the work for this expressway has been completed.

This six-lane greenfield expressway project was proposed 5 years ago to connect Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chattisgarh under Bharatmala Project Phase -1. The DPR of the acquisition and tenders for the project were completed in 2021.

New six lane highway approved

According to a recent announcement made by Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved Rs 963.93 crore for the construction of the six-lane access-control highway. The greenfield expressway will connect the Anakapalle to Ananthapuram NH-16 corridor to Sheelanagar Junction on NH-516C, providing a vital boost to infrastructure in the Visakhapatnam district.

The project was supposed to be completed by the end of 2024, however, due to some reasons, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that it will be completed by December 2025. A toll plaza is being set up near Gudivindada to Cheepuruvalasa which is seven kilometers away from Sabbavaram.

