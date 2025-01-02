The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved Rs 963.93 crore for the construction of a six-lane access-controlled highway in Andhra Pradesh. The six-lane highway will connect the Anakapalli–Anandapuram NH-16 corridor to Sheelanagar Junction on NH-516C, providing a vital boost to infrastructure in Visakhapatnam district. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced the development on January 2, 2025, via the social media platform X.

The 12.66 km highway will begin on the eastern side of Sabbavaram village and conclude near the GAIL office on the existing port road at Sheelanagar Junction.

This corridor is expected to revolutionize cargo transportation in the region by ensuring seamless cargo evacuation and eliminating traffic interferences. Additionally, the six-lane highway will segregate Sheelanagar–Anandapuram traffic, enhancing connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port and significantly improving logistical efficiency.

Read also- Vizag district registers record sale of liquor on New Year-Eve

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.