Visakhapatnam recorded an unprecedented sale of liquor worth over Rs 11 crore on the New Year-Eve.

According to the Excise personnel, it was a record in Visakhapatnam as usually the average liquor sale per day is about Rs 5 crore.

Over 220 drunk and drive cases were registered in the intervening night of 31 December and 1 January.

Similarly, several cases were registered against motorists for getting fixed modified silencers to their vehicles that cause sound pollution.

Celebrations turn fatal

A person died while firing crackers during the New Year celebrations at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, P Siva (41) of Kurmannapalem sustained burns while firing crackers. Siva was rushed to a hospital in the area where he died while undergoing treatment. His body was sent to KGH for post-mortem examination.

The Duvvada police registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, the New Year celebrations in the city were by and large peaceful, but for a few sporadic incidents as the police took precautionary measures to ensure the celebrations were incident-free.

Police were deployed in large numbers in key junctions besides pressing into service ‘She teams’ for the safety of women.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu