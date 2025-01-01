In a tragic accident on 31 December 2024, a lorry reportedly lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a photocopy shop in Sundarayya Colony, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. The incident claimed the life of a 58-year-old man, identified as Venkata Ramana, an employee of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The crash, which occurred around noon, caused panic in the residential area. A woman shopping at a nearby grocery store narrowly escaped injury, leaving locals shaken. The impact was severe, with the lorry causing extensive damage to the shop.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and videos of the crash quickly circulated on social media, showing the devastating aftermath and the community’s efforts to help the injured.

Gajuwaka police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Cranes were deployed to remove the lorry from the site as authorities work to determine the exact cause of the accident in Visakhapatnam.

Drunk Driving Cases Surge by 58% in Visakhapatnam in 2024

The Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate’s latest report reveals a sharp 58% increase in drunk driving cases in 2024 compared to the previous year. Between January 1 and December 22, 33,707 cases of drunk driving were prosecuted, a significant rise from 21,376 in 2023 and 9,667 in 2022.

While Vizag city saw a slight decline in overall road accidents, incidents involving drunk driving rose, accounting for 6-10% of total road crashes. On average, the city reported 70 to 90 drunk driving cases daily.

A troubling trend identified in the data is that approximately 40% of offenders were between the ages of 20 and 35, highlighting a concerning pattern among younger drivers.

To address the issue, Vizag Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi said the city has intensified its crackdown on drunk driving. In 2024, offenders collectively paid fines amounting to ₹11.05 crore. Some violators were sentenced to two to three days in jail, while others were tasked with creating traffic awareness as part of their penalty.

The Commissioner emphasized that the enhanced enforcement aims to reduce road accidents caused by tipsy driving and improve overall road safety in the city.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.