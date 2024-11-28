Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat has met Union Minister for Steel and Industries H D Kumaraswamy and discussed the issues related to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The MP brought to the notice of the Union Minister that salaries were not being paid to the plant workers for the past two years causing much concern to the family members of the staff.

Urging the Union Minister to address the issue of salaries for the workers keeping in view the problems being faced by them, the MP opined prompt payment of wages would augur well for the company.

Responding positively, Kumaraswamy assured the MP of solving every issue of the steel plant. The Union Minister also said that the government would initiate measures for the welfare of plant workers and their families.

The MP thanked the Union Minister for restarting the second blast furnace, which helped to increase the productivity of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Sribharat exuded confidence that the plant would overcome the challenges and play a key role in the development of the steel city.

Earlier, the MP also called on Railway Minister Aswini Vaishnav and submitted a memorandum seeking him to continue the Waltair division in the newly carved out South Coastal Railway.

The MP also sought the operation of a train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru daily and the introduction of Vande Bharat between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu