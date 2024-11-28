The much-awaited tourist projects of Visakhapatnam, a zip line and sky cycling ride at the Kilasagiri, are finally here.

On 27 November, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman M V Prnav Gopal inaugurated a zip line and sky cycling ride on the top of Kailasagiri. Commissioner K S Viswanathan accompanied the Chairman during the inauguration.

Not only did they inaugurate the project but both of them took a ride on the zip line marking the beginning of this adventurous project.

In a bid to boost tourism in Visakhapatnam, VMRDA has been in the process of developing three adventure attractions near Kailasagiri. The list included a zipline, a sky cycling facility and a glass walk bridge.

With zipline and sky cycling facilities inaugurated, the glass walk bridge construction, which commenced on 18 November, is underway. It is said to be completed by April 2025.

The VMRDA chairman also inspected the walking trail of Kailasagiri and interacted with walkers.

Longest glass walk bridge in India

The upcoming glass bridge in Visakhapatnam will be built on the cliff of Kailasagiri without any additional support from beneath. The new cantilever glass bridge with a length of 50 meters, is expected to surpass Kerala’s Vagamon Glass Bridge and hold the title of being the longest Skywalk bridge in India.

Apart from the zip line, sky cycling ride and glass bridge, VMRDA is also planning to develop more projects in Kilasagiri, Visakhapatnam. These projects include nature cottages, revolving restaurants, a beach-view cafe, a car race track, a 12D theatre and more.

