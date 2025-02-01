The most awaited month for the romantics is finally here! This month, love and passion will dominate every corner of our digital and physical world. Brands and companies will develop fresh love concepts, and OTT platforms will be no less. Like every Valentine’s month, this February, OTT platforms are gearing up to entertain rom-com lovers with swoon-worthy and thrilling releases – that you can start streaming this week!

1. Newtopia

Newtopia is a romantic fantasy comedy series that revolves around two lovers, Lee Jae-yoon and Kang Young-ju.

Young-ju decides to take a break from the relationship, throwing Jae-yoon into turmoil. Later Young-ju reflects on her abrupt decision and drunkenly texts her boyfriend that she will meet him – not knowing that South Korea has entered a state of emergency after a zombie outbreak.

On the other hand, Yoon, a young soldier on his mandatory military service, is stuck with other military personnel in a building, where the top political leaders reside. Will the two lovers reunite amidst the end of the world?

Release date: February 6th

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Melo Movie

This series follows two love stories that ended abruptly before they even began!

After five years, Kim Mu-bee, a film director, despite hating movies, meets her estranged lover Ko Gyeom, a film critic in a press meeting.

On the other hand, Hong Si-jun, a genius music composer who is now on a different path, gets an unwelcomed visitor, his former lover Son Ju-a, who is a screenwriter.

If rekindling love and enemies turned lovers with hilarious plots is your type, then Melo Movie should be on your watchlist!

Release date: February 14th

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Offline Love

This Japanese reality series explores the connection of love and fate in an offline world—where digital devices don’t exist.

Ten singles are placed in the pinteresty beach town of Nice, where their only source of navigation are penned letters, a paper map of the city, and a heart full of unwavering hope to find their soulmate in ten days.

Release date: February 18th

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Dhoom Dhaam

The film starts after Veer, a momma’s boy, timid and a veterinarian marries Koyal, a girl with zero chills on their wedding night. During the wedding night, this happily ever after gets a sudden twist, with goons barging into the room with guns and only one question from their mouths: Where is Charlie?

Drama ensues as the bride leads the chase in her wedding attire with her husband – running away from the goons chasing after them.

Release date: February 14th

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. I’m Married….But!

This romantic comedy explores the life of I-ling who is stuck in her in-law’s house after three years of marriage and wants to move out. Despite being a mama’s boy, Zeng Xue-you packs an annoying charm – and makes I-ling put up with the tiring household while considering divorce every week.

Things take an intriguing turn when I-ling logs into a dating app and finds her soulmate. With all of this drama, her body also joins in, with a rush of baby fever, trapping I-ling in a cycle of emotional infidelity and wanting to save her marriage.

Release date: February 14th

OTT Platform: Netflix

Whether you have a partner or not this February one thing is certain – these heartwarming OTT releases are the best way to spend time with an idea full of romance and comfort!

