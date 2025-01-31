While Pushpa 2: The Rule is taking the internet by storm, these new OTT releases of this week are the powerhouses that will stickk to you long after the credit roll! Packed with heart, mystery, and a few surprises, these shows and films are sure to keep you hooked from start to finish!

1. The Storyteller

Inspired by Satyajit Ray’s timeless short story, Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro, this poignant drama follows Tarini Bandyopadhyay, a retired printing press worker, who moves to Ahmedabad from Kolkata. As Tarini stumbles into a job, as a storyteller for a wealthy insomniac businessman, his tales win accolades under a mysterious pen name.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Thiru Manickam

Thiru Manickam is a heartfelt story of how a lottery shop owner, despite his family’s struggles, chooses honesty when an elderly man unknowingly hits a jackpot.

Streaming on: ZEE5

3. 90:00 Minutes

Two women Ancy and Cibi find themselves stuck inside a CNG pipeline while trying to grab important documents. As the time is ticking and 90 minutes are left before the catastrophe they race to outsmart the situation and survive.

Streaming on: Manorama Max

4. Bioscope

Helmed by Sankagiri Rajkumar Bioscope narrates the story of Rajkumar’s debut film Vengayam – a bold critique of superstition.

Rooted in personal tragedy, the story follows the despair of the family after an astrologer’s dire prediction.

Streaming on: Aha

5. The Recruit Season 2

When CIA Lawyer Owen Hendricks gets caught up in a risky mission in South Korea, he realises that the biggest dangers in his life might be coming from his own agency. The new season focuses on loyalty, trust, and the shady side of espionage, testing Owen’s skills and determination like never before.

Streaming on: Netflix

6. Bad Genius

Bad Genius returns with another exciting season digging deep into the dangerous world of academic fraud. The story follows a genius scholarship student Lynn Kang, who starts a cheating operation to secure the funds for her college dreams.

Streaming on: Lionsgate

7. The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot is another heartfelt animated drama that follows the story of a robot named Roz. When Roz gets stranded on an island after a shipwreck, she forms a surprising bond with the island’s creatures.

Streaming on: Netflix

So, what do you think about these underdog new OTT releases that hitting the OTT platforms this week? Checkout these intriguing stories and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

