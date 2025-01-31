If there’s one thing the entertainment industry does well, it is producing films and series that are so dark and thought-provoking that they often leave the audience lagging for a minute. Thanks to OTT platforms and the continuously evolving watch preferences of audiences, movies with an unsettling atmosphere and spellbinding storytelling have been resurfacing these days.

If you want to broaden your experience of film and media to darker, more thrilling, and sinister stories, here are some must-watch movies to begin with:

1. Forgotten

Jin-seok and Yoo-seok are brothers whose family has moved into a new house. While walking out on a rainy night, Jin-seok helplessly watches his brother, Yoo-seok, getting kidnapped. However, to everyone’s surprise, Yoo-seok returns home after 19 days, with no memory of his disappearance.

The movie revolves around the two brothers, following Jin-seok as he uncovers dark secrets about his family and his brother, whom he believes is an imposter.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Mangalavaram

Set in 1991 in the rural town of Mahalakshmipuram, the story of Managalavara goes as such: Every Tuesday, the villagers uncover illicit affairs among the residents, only to find the individuals dead. To unmask the story behind the murders in this rural area, SI Maaya sets out to investigate.

The investigation only reveals disturbing and shocking truths about the village, which throws the audience into a frenzy as they try to guess the real culprit and cause of the murders.

OTT: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Shutter Island

The story revolves around a US Marshal, Edward Daniels, also referred to as Teddy, who takes a trip to Ashecliffe Hospital on Shutter Island with his partner Chuck Aule, to investigate the disappearance of a crazed patient called Rachel Solando. Shutter Island is famous for being home to criminals who are psychologically unfit to be in society. Teddy is thrown into a frenzy when he suffers headaches and hallucinations that force him not to trust anyone around him.

Shutter Island is a movie that keeps you guessing until the end, making it a must-watch for an unhinged experience.

OTT: Jiocinema

4. Sookshmadarshini

This dark comedy Malayalam movie is about Priya, a homemaker who believes Manuel, her neighbour, is not what he projects himself to be. The film follows a carefully curated plot in which Priya discovers Manuel’s real intentions with microscopic precision. This is a full-circle moment as she is a microbiology graduate whose profession often involves Sookshmadarshini or the microscope.

OTT: Disney+ Hotstar

5. Get Out

This movie seamlessly ties the horror genre with the social dialogue surrounding racism. Chris, a Black American photographer, and his girlfriend Rose, plan a weekend getaway to Rose’s hometown to meet her parents. Chris feels uncomfortable visiting his white girlfriend’s family, who behave in an eerie and unpleasant manner towards him, while having people of his race as their servants.

The film takes a sharp turn as Chris dives deeper into his surroundings, all pf which culminates to his body and mind screaming: Get Out!

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

These exhilarating movies on OTT will keep your thoughts intrigued – making them a gripping watch till the end. So, make sure to tune in and experience the thrill with these movies and series for that extra adrenaline rush!

