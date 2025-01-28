While Pushpa 2 has undoubtedly captured fans’ hearts and set the box office ablaze, it’s not the only new release that making its way to OTT platforms this week. From intense psychological thrillers and gripping love stories wrapped in chaos, checkout the hottest new OTT releases that are streaming this week!

1. Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 took over the hearts of the fans and also set the box office on fire. As the much-anticipated movie is going to make its OTT debut on Netflix. This sequel revolves around Pushpa Raj, a powerful red sandalwood smuggler who wants to be a kingmaker and gain respect.

Release date: January 31

Streaming on: Netflix

2. Identity

Starring Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan, the Malayalam psychological thriller Identity is one of the much-anticipated new OTT releases of this week. As the title suggests “identity” is a recurring concept in the film. This gripping narrative revolves around a cop and sketch artist working together to unravel the identity of a killer.

Release date: January 31

Streaming on: ZEE5

3. Max

Starring Sudeepa, Vralakshmi Srathkumar and Sunil, Max is a Kannada action film which is releasing this week. The thriller follows Inspector Arjun Mahakshay who must clear his name after he gets trapped in a murder case of a minister’s son.

Release date: January 31

Streaming on: ZEE5

4. Pothugadda

When a couple decides to go on a romantic trip, their bus spirals into chaos as it is overtaken by mysterious hijackers. Pothugadda is an intriguing Telugu thriller that delivers a compelling love story amidst a political drama.

Release date: January 30

Streaming on: ETV Win

5. UI

Set in a sci-fi dystopian world where power, knowledge and technology are used in harmful ways – UI – focuses on two characters Sathya and Kalki who have a deep psychological conflict.

Release date: January 30

Streaming on: Zee5

With an exciting mix of action, drama, love, and politics, this week the new OTT releases promise unlimited fun and entertainment. So why waste your time scrolling? Grab your popcorn and dive into these gripping stories!

