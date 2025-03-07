While Vizagites are eternally loyal to biriyani and pulaos, the food scene in Vizag is evolving daily, with new cuisines entering the industry through restaurants, cafes, restos, and cloud kitchens. Luckily, you need not jet off on a flight for a fix of global cuisines. Instead, try these six restaurants to delight your tastebuds with global cuisines!

1. Madurai Kitchen (Tamil Cuisine)

Madurai Kitchen is a place to enjoy authentic Tamil Nadu cuisine. The restaurant has stunning interiors that reflect the spirit of Tamil Nadu. Patrons from this restaurant often praise the quality service, perfect ambience and mouthwatering food. Their crab dishes, soups, parotas, flavourful biriyanis, and jigarthanda have earned them a dedicated fanbase.

Location: Siripuram

2. House of Punjab (Punjabi Cuisine)

This restaurant is for people who love Punjabi food. While many restaurants serve North Indian cuisine, House of Punjab has an authentic Punjabi taste in its food.

The ambience comes alive with colourful seating areas, and aesthetic and lively murals depicting images and slogans of Punjab.

Some recommended food items from this restaurant are Murgh Musallam, Masala garlic naan, shari chicken curry, and onion kulcha.

Location: MVP Colony

3. Misaki (Pan-Asian Cuisine)

Pan-Asian food lovers, Misaki’s got you covered! Misaki is a venture by Hotel Daspalla, which has been a go-to place for Vizagites, thanks to their premium service, quality food and consistent development.

This restaurant offers opulent interiors, imported cutlery, and authentic Pan-Asian food that is easy on the pocket.

Some must-try items here are their Mango and Apple Salad, Chilli Tofu Bao Bun, Dim sum, and Tab Tim Grob.

Location: Ram Nagar

4. Sam’s Griddle (Continental Cuisine)

Sam’s Griddle in Vizag is the go-to place to try different cuisines, such as Mexican, Lebanese, and more. The restaurant has an American diner theme, with red LED lighting and comfortable seating.

The regulars of this restaurant often talk about food items like Fried ice cream, bread bowl with Cheddar Cheese Chicken Broccoli Soup, Nachos Grande, and Mezze Platter.

Location: Siripuram

5. Flying Spaghetti Monster (Italian Cuisine )

Flying Spaghetti Monster is a comfort restaurant for many Vizagites. Tucked into a comfortable corner on the Waltair Road, this place dishes out authentic Italian cuisine.

The interiors are rustic and warm, with an aesthetic seating arrangement. You need to try out Supremo Chicken Pasta, Pizza Margherita, and Chocolate Bomb from this place!

Location: Waltair Uplands

6. Glutton’s Garage (Fusion Food Cuisine)

If you want to experience the magic of fusion food cuisine, Glutton’s Garage should be your destination! The restaurant has a rustic vibe with its metal and brick interiors. This is a cool place to hang out with friends while munching on delicious food.

Glutton’s Garage often introduces seasonal menu items which are unique in terms of taste and availability. For people who want to widen their food tastes, a trip to this place will have you sorted out!

Location: Pandurangapuram

With these restaurants in Vizag, you can enjoy different kinds of cuisines and the leisure of staying in town! So, what are you waiting for? Make time this weekend for visiting and feasting at these restaurants!

Also read- 5 Eateries in Visakhapatnam With Great Vibes Where The Food Is Just A Bonus!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.