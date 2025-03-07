OTT platforms are entertaining us with new releases, often in crime, thriller, and suspense. While February saw the release of romance centered dramas such as The First Frost, Melo Movie, and Newtopia, March has some promising romantic comedy releases that will keep you glued to the screen.

Here are five new must-watch romantic comedy OTT releases this week!

Picture This (Amazon Prime Video)

In this heartfelt rom-com, struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley) receives a prediction: true love and career success await her in the next five dates she goes on. With her sister’s wedding looming and family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears, throwing both her love and professional life into chaos.

Streaming from: March 6th

Thandel (Netflix)

Love conquers any situation or circumstance. Tandel explores this trope, where a fisherman gets caught in the crossfire after crossing international waters. With Naga Chaitanya, and Sai Pallavi starring in the movie, Devi Sri Prasad is the music director, tuning the super-hit songs.

Streaming from: March 7th

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

This highly anticipated Korean drama tells the story of Ae-sun who is a remarkable rebel and Gwan-sik who is nicknamed as unyielding iron. Watch the four vibrant seasons in the life of this duo as they battle uncertainties and triumphs. Starring Lee Ji-eun or IU, and Park Bo-gum this Korean drama should be on your list!

Streaming from: March 7th

Dupahiya (Amazon Prime Video)

Dupahiya is a village in Bihar which will be celebrating a Silver Jubliee of being crime-free. Roshini’s wedding is set to happen within eight days, where the family has arranged for a handsome dowry. This is an expensive bike with an year’s supply of petrol.

The dowry bike gets stolen at night, leaving behind no suspects or evidence. Roshini’s brother and ex-boyfriend, Amavas are sent to retrieve the bike. The movie showcases how the duo work to save the village’s honor and to ensure that the wedding takes place.

Streaming from: March 7th

Nadaaniyan (Netflix)

Fake dating is a loved trope in romance that never gets old. This movie surrounds Pia, a rich girl and Arjun, a career-focused student. Pia hires Arjun to be a fake boyfriend to make sure her reputation stays intact. The movie shows how they end up catching feelings for each other. With Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Khushi Kapoor’s debut, this is a must-watch movie.

Streaming from: March 7th

With these new OTT releases this week, the romance lovers will be entertained for sure! Grab your popcorn, get comfy and binge watch these releases for giggles and heart-fluttering romance!

