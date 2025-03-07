Located in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra University stands as a symbol of academic excellence, cultural heritage, and pioneering education. Established in 1926, the university has played a crucial role in shaping the intellectual and professional landscape of India. Let’s explore the History of Andhra University.

The Vision Behind the Foundation

In the early 20th century, the demand for a university that catered to Telugu-speaking regions led to the birth of Andhra University. Under the leadership of Dr. C.R. Reddy, the institution was set up to provide higher education while fostering regional identity. Initially headquartered in Bezwada (now Vijayawada), it later moved to Visakhapatnam, where it flourished as a premier learning centre.

Overcoming Challenges: The Sribagh Pact

Established in 1926, Andhra University initially faced debates regarding its headquarters. While it started in Bezawada (now Vijayawada), disputes arose over relocating it to either Rajahmundry or Anantapur. Ultimately, in 1929, Visakhapatnam was chosen as the permanent location.

This decision led to concerns in Rayalaseema about equitable access to higher education, prompting discussions for a balanced distribution of educational facilities.

On November 16, 1937, leaders from both regions convened at ‘Sri Bagh,’ the residence of Kasinathuni Nageswara Rao, a prominent media owner and founder of Andhra Patrika and Amrutanjan, in Madras (now Chennai). The agreement, known as the Sribagh Pact, outlined several key provisions:

The Sribagh Pact’s emphasis on establishing a university centre in Anantapur under Andhra University aimed to address educational disparities and ensure that Rayalaseema received its fair share of educational infrastructure.

This move was intended to foster social and cultural integration among the Telugu-speaking populace and distribute centres of learning more evenly across the regions.

Academic Firsts and Pioneering Spirit

Andhra University has always been at the forefront of academic innovation:

First in Chemical Engineering – In 1933, it became the first university in India to establish a Department of Chemical Engineering, setting a benchmark for technical education.

Diverse Curriculum – Over the years, it expanded into Arts, Science, Engineering, Law, Commerce, and several emerging fields, ensuring a comprehensive education system.

Distance Education Pioneer – Recognizing the need for accessible education, the university introduced one of the first distance learning programs in India.

Notable Alumni: Leaders Across Industries

The university has produced remarkable leaders who have left a lasting impact in various fields:

Satya N. Atluri – Renowned aerospace engineer; Padma Bhushan (2013).

Anumolu Ramakrishna – Modernized construction as Deputy MD of L&T; Padma Bhushan (2014, posthumously).

N. S. Raghavan – Co-founder of Infosys,

Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao – Founder of GMR Group, a global infrastructure leader.

M. Venkaiah Naidu – Former Vice President of India (2017-2022), a strong advocate for rural and urban development.

Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad – Writer, academician, and Padma Bhushan awardee.

Chalasani Prasad – Prominent biotechnologist in molecular biology.

Y. S. Chowdary – Industrialist and former Union Minister for Science & Technology.

Current Rankings

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024: Ranked 41st overall in India and 25th among universities.

QS World University Rankings 2024 (Asia): Placed in the 651–700 bracket.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023: Positioned in the 1201–1500 range globally and 401–500 in Asia.

A Global Outlook and Future Aspirations

As it nears its Century, Andhra University continues to adapt to modern educational needs:

Collaborating with global universities for research and exchange programs.

Expanding STEM fields, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science programs.

Strengthening its placement and innovation ecosystem to prepare students for global careers.

The history of Andhra University and its legacy can be seen on every brick of the building, showcasing British architectural heritage in Vizag, one such example is the oldest school in Visakhapatnam (175+ years old).



