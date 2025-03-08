Kailasagiri, a popular destination in Visakhapatnam, witnessed a fire accident on 7 March 2025, causing panic among locals and visitors. Thick flames spread across the hillside, prompting immediate action from authorities.

The fire erupted near the ropeway facility, leading officials to suspend operations as a precautionary measure. Fire tenders from Suryabagh were dispatched to the scene swiftly, with firefighters working to contain the blaze.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, workers at the site suggested that the burning of waste materials and tyres might have triggered the incident. Speaking to ANI, a Kailasagiri Ropeway official explained, “Dust is regularly collected and burned in this area. Today, a tyre caught fire, causing the flames to spread. We halted the ropeway, evacuated passengers, and informed the fire department.”

Firefighters successfully brought the situation under control, and no casualties or injuries were reported.

Kailasagiri, a scenic hilltop park developed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), is a key attraction in the city. Its ropeway serves as a popular route to the hilltop, offering panoramic views of Visakhapatnam.

Following the incident at Kailasagiri in Visakhapatnam, VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal sought details about the fire and its cause. Further investigation is underway.

