Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has announced the initiation of various development projects amounting to Rs 108 crore across four wards in Visakhapatnam. On 7 March 2025, he unveiled stone plaques for the construction of internal roads, canals, and bridges in several areas of GVMC Ward 5, with a sanctioned fund of Rs 3.62 crore. The ceremony took place at two locations in Paradesipalem and Vikalangula Colonies, accompanied by Corporator M Hemalatha.

The MLA emphasised that infrastructure facilities, including roads and essential civic amenities, would be developed in Wards 5, 6, 7, and 8 with an investment of Rs 100 crore. Additionally, he announced that the foundation stone for beautification works at Sagarnagar Beach would be laid on 8 March, with a budget allocation of Rs 15.65 crore.

The MLA urged corporators to regularly inspect development works in their respective wards to ensure quality execution. He also directed Zonal Commissioner K Kanakamahalakshmi to expedite the collection of house taxes and facilitate the installation of water taps in hilly areas to enhance basic infrastructure.

Responding to media inquiries regarding BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju’s proposal to establish a High Court bench in Rushikonda buildings, Ganta Srinivasa Rao clarified that the High Court would remain in Amaravati, with a bench planned for Kurnool. He added that he was unaware of any specific request made by Vishnu Kumar Raju on this matter.

The ongoing and upcoming development projects in Visakhapatnam are expected to significantly improve the civic infrastructure in Kommadi and surrounding regions, ensuring better facilities for residents.

