As we celebrate International Women’s Day, it is fitting to honour the remarkable women from Visakhapatnam’s history who shaped the city’s legacy. The Ranis of Visakhapatnam belonged to the esteemed Goday family, one of the most influential lineages in the Northern Circars. They played significant roles in philanthropy, education, and governance, leaving an indelible mark on the city. Their stories, though often overlooked, deserve recognition and remembrance. Take a look:

Lady Chitty Janakiyamma, a patron of education and healthcare

Maharani Lady Chitty Janakiyamma Goday Narayan Gajapathi Rao was the third wife of Sir Goday Narayan Gajapathi Rao, KCIE, the last ruling Maharajah of Vizagapatam. She was the last Maharani of the city. Through her marriage, she also became the stepmother to the Maharajah’s two daughters, who later married into the royal families of Wadhwan and Kurupam. Educated by an English Governess, the Maharani was fluent in English, Telugu and Sanskrit

One of Lady Chitty Janakiyamma’s most enduring contributions to Visakhapatnam is reflected in the area known today as Maharanipeta. In 1903, she took the initiative to clear vast expanses of prickly pear weeds and funded the construction of a road connecting Daba Gardens to the sea. This marked a crucial phase in the city’s urban expansion, transforming Vizagapatam into a more accessible and developed region.

Lady Janakiyamma was a staunch believer in the power of education and healthcare. In 1904, she financed the rebuilding of a poor house near the Civil Hospital, upholding her late husband’s tradition of feeding and sheltering the underprivileged. Two years later, in 1906, she generously contributed to the Brahmo Samaj Poor Schools, emphasising that education was the highest form of wealth according to the Shastras.

Her patronage extended to various educational institutions, including St Joseph’s Convent, LMS High School, Hope Hall Girls’ School, and CMS Zenana Society schools in Vizag.

She was also the primary donor for the reconstruction of St Aloysius High School, which had been repeatedly damaged by cyclones. Though bound by purdah, she symbolically inaugurated the new school building on May 13, 1908, through her proxy, Catholic Bishop Rt Rev Clerc.

Beyond education, her philanthropy reached hospitals in Madras, Ooty, and Vizag. In 1907, she made significant donations to the Victoria Women’s Gosha Hospital in Vizag, ensuring better healthcare for women.

Honouring her husband’s vision, she provided land and funding for the establishment of the Vizagapatam Civil Hospital and Medical School in 1911. This institution, originally housed in the Old Collector’s Office since 1902, later evolved into the Victoria Diamond Jubilee Medical College.

Lady Chitty Janakiyamma passed away in Vizag on July 26, 1912. Through her tireless efforts in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, Lady Chitty Janakiyamma’s legacy continues to be an integral part of Visakhapatnam’s history.

Rajkumari Seetiumma, the first woman to own an automobile in Vizag

Rajkumari Seetiumma, also known affectionately as Neeliumma after her paternal grandmother, was the eldest daughter of Maharajah Sir Goday Narayan Gajapathi Rao KCIE. On 28 February 1884, she married His Highness Daji Raj, Thakore Sahib of Wadhwan, who later passed away on 5 May 1885, at the young age of 26.

Following his death, Seetiumma took residence at Surya Bagh Palace in the family’s Dabagardens Estate in Vizag. The Rani was deeply involved in the administration of her estate. Fluent in English, she was a poet, musician, and a gifted artist.

In 1912, she was the first woman to own an automobile in Vizag, a Humber Landaulette, specially modified with smoked glass windows lined with fine gauze.

She took an active role in social reform and was a leader in the Temperance Movement for women in 1909. She also promoted Telugu literature by supporting the translation of Sanskrit works such as ‘Samvadatrayam’ and ‘Upmaka Kshetramahatyam.’

One of her most notable contributions was the establishment of the Rani of Wadhwan’s Dharnimala for Hindu Widows in Waltair in 1886, inspired by her own experience as a widow. Located in Seethammadhara (named after her), the institution aimed to provide shelter and skills training for widows. She personally managed the facility and taught embroidery, helping widows gain financial independence by selling their handcrafted items.

During World War I, she contributed significantly to the war effort. In 1915, she donated to the War Fund initiated by Lord Pentland, the Governor of Madras, alongside the Maharajahs of Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Jeypore, Kurupum, and Annakapalli. Their contributions helped lease and convert a British India Steam Navigation Company steamer into a hospital ship, SS Madras, for medical aid in Mesopotamia.

In 1917, she funded the Vizag Reading Room, later named Sri Maharaja GN Gajapathi Rao Hindu Reading Room, in honor of her father. Opened by Governor Lord Pentland, this initiative earned her the Kaiser-I-Hind Medal in the 1916 New Year’s Honours List.

Continuing her social efforts, the Rani founded the Maternity and Child Welfare Association in 1922 and inaugurated Vizag’s first health center on November 20th of that year. She was also involved in a landmark legal battle regarding property rights for Hindu widows, advocating for her mother after the Maharajah’s passing in 1903. Rajkumari Seetiumma, the Rani of Wadhwan, was a woman of intellect, resilience, and compassion.

Kumari Lakshmi Narasayamma, the Rani of Kurupam

Kumari Lakshmi Narasayamma Patta Mahadevi was the second daughter of Maharajah Sir Goday Narayana Gajapathi Rao, KCIE, and his first wife. The youngest of the Ranis of Visakhapatnam, she was brought up under a European governess in an English-style education system while still maintaining her cultural roots. Her stepmother, Maharani Chitty Janakayamma, ensured that she and the other women of the family were well-versed in English, Telugu, and Sanskrit.

Tragically, she passed away in July 1901 due to malarial fever during childbirth. The twins she bore did not survive, leaving behind a grieving husband and three young children.

Overwhelmed with grief, the Rajah of Kurupam built an enduring monument to his beloved wife, which became known by various names, including Kurupam Tomb, Jnana Vilas, Prema Nivedana Rupam, and Gyanvilas. The monument still stands on Pedda Waltair Road today, known as the memorial of the Rani of Kurupam.

Although the Rani of Kurupam’s life was tragically brief, her legacy lives on through her descendants. They have continued to uphold her spirit of civic engagement and philanthropy, supporting hospitals, temples, schools, and charitable institutions across Vizag. The Kurupam Memorial stands as a testament to her life and the love she inspired.

The legacies of these remarkable Ranis of Visakhapatnam are an integral part of the city’s history. The contributions to education, healthcare, social reform, and philanthropy by the Ranis not only transformed Visakhapatnam in their time but continue to shape it today!

The information in this article has been taken from a series of four articles about the Last Maharajah of Vizagapatam, the Maharani and two daughters, the Rani of Wadhwan and Rani of Kurupam written by John Castellas, a history enthusiast and a Vizag aficionado. Since the women observed purdah after marriage, their photographs were taken before marriage.

