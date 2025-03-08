Cinema has long been a mirror to society, reflecting stories that inspire, challenge, and provoke thought. Among these narratives, films centred on women’s experiences offer profound insights into resilience, courage, and empowerment. Here, we delve into seven such movies, each presenting a unique perspective on womanhood.

1. Kiki’s Delivery Service

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Plot: This animated fantasy follows 13-year-old Kiki, a young witch in training, who moves to a seaside town to find her independence. With her talking cat Jiji, she starts a flying courier service, facing challenges that test her resolve and maturity.

Streaming Platform: Available on Amazon Prime Video

2. Neerja

Director: Ram Madhvani

Plot: Based on a true story, “Neerja” portrays the bravery of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986.

Streaming Platform: Available on JioHotstar.

3. Bandit Queen

Director: Shekhar Kapur

Plot: This biographical film tells the story of Phoolan Devi, a woman born into poverty in rural India who becomes a notorious bandit and later a politician, challenging societal norms and seeking justice for the oppressed.

Streaming Platform: Available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Chhapaak

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Plot: “Chhapaak” is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It chronicles her journey from the incident through her fight for justice and advocacy against acid violence.

Streaming Platform: Available on JioHotstar.

5. English Vinglish

Director: Gauri Shinde

Plot: The film follows Shashi, a homemaker who enrolls in an English-speaking course to stop her husband and daughter from mocking her lack of English skills, leading to a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Streaming Platform: Available on ZEE5.

6. Queen of Katwe

Director: Mira Nair

Plot: Set in Uganda, it tells the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a young girl from the slums of Katwe who rises to become a chess prodigy, overcoming immense challenges along the way.

Streaming Platform: Available on JioHotstar.

7. Kahaani

Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Plot: A thriller centred around Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who travels to Kolkata in search of her missing husband, uncovering secrets and facing dangers that challenge her determination.

Streaming Platform: Available on Netflix.

This list of movies offers you a unique perspective on womanhood involving diverse narratives highlighting women’s strength, resilience, and courage in society.

