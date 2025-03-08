Cinema has long been a mirror to society, reflecting stories that inspire, challenge, and provoke thought. Among these narratives, films centred on women’s experiences offer profound insights into resilience, courage, and empowerment. Here, we delve into seven such movies, each presenting a unique perspective on womanhood.
1. Kiki’s Delivery Service
Director: Hayao Miyazaki
Plot: This animated fantasy follows 13-year-old Kiki, a young witch in training, who moves to a seaside town to find her independence. With her talking cat Jiji, she starts a flying courier service, facing challenges that test her resolve and maturity.
Streaming Platform: Available on Amazon Prime Video
2. Neerja
Director: Ram Madhvani
Plot: Based on a true story, “Neerja” portrays the bravery of Neerja Bhanot, a flight attendant who sacrificed her life to save passengers during the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in 1986.
Streaming Platform: Available on JioHotstar.
3. Bandit Queen
Director: Shekhar Kapur
Plot: This biographical film tells the story of Phoolan Devi, a woman born into poverty in rural India who becomes a notorious bandit and later a politician, challenging societal norms and seeking justice for the oppressed.
Streaming Platform: Available on Amazon Prime Video.
4. Chhapaak
Director: Meghna Gulzar
Plot: “Chhapaak” is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It chronicles her journey from the incident through her fight for justice and advocacy against acid violence.
Streaming Platform: Available on JioHotstar.
5. English Vinglish
Director: Gauri Shinde
Plot: The film follows Shashi, a homemaker who enrolls in an English-speaking course to stop her husband and daughter from mocking her lack of English skills, leading to a journey of self-discovery and empowerment.
Streaming Platform: Available on ZEE5.
6. Queen of Katwe
Director: Mira Nair
Plot: Set in Uganda, it tells the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a young girl from the slums of Katwe who rises to become a chess prodigy, overcoming immense challenges along the way.
Streaming Platform: Available on JioHotstar.
7. Kahaani
Director: Sujoy Ghosh
Plot: A thriller centred around Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman who travels to Kolkata in search of her missing husband, uncovering secrets and facing dangers that challenge her determination.
Streaming Platform: Available on Netflix.
This list of movies offers you a unique perspective on womanhood involving diverse narratives highlighting women’s strength, resilience, and courage in society.
Also read: Women’s Day: Remembering the Ranis of Visakhapatnam and their legacies.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.
Discussion about this post