Sundays are meant for good food and lazy lunches, and there are plenty of delicious options to choose from in the city! If you’re wondering what to dig into, we’ve got you covered. We asked locals from the city to share their favourites, and they recommended these dishes as their go-tos in Visakhapatnam:

1. Alfredo Pasta, Garlic Bread & Cheese Fondue

From: Flying Spaghetti Monster

Recommended by @vyshnavi_adari_, this classic comfort combo is perfect for those who love indulging in creamy, cheesy goodness. Whether you’re a pasta lover or just craving something warm and rich, this trio will leave you satisfied. Pair it with an all-time-favourite, the Chocolate Bomb, for an unforgettable meal.

2. Palleturi Mutton Pulao

From: The Spicy Venue

There’s something special about a well-made mutton pulao, and according to @mummana_hemanth, the Palleturi Mutton Pulao is a must-try. Packed with flavors, slow-cooked mutton, and aromatic spices, this dish truly captures the essence of homestyle cooking.

If you’re looking for a vegetarian option, try Paneer Biryani, as recommended by @geeru.s!

3. Kalmi Biryani

From: Kamat

While Kamat’s famous Fry Piece Biryani often steals the spotlight, @indu.ramesh suggests giving it a break and opting for Kalmi Biryani instead. Made with succulent chicken drumsticks infused with fragrant spices, this dish is a delightful alternative for biryani lovers.

These dishes promise to make your Sunday lunch extra special. So, why not switch things up and try these dishes recommended by locals in Visakhapatnam this weekend?

