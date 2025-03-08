Hyderabad is one of the most emerging cities in India, thanks to its growing start-up culture and infrastructure development. This city is a melting pot of culture and modernisation, turning it into a cosmopolitan hub. Apart from this, Hyderabad is the perfect place to catch a break with friends or family, let loose and have fun. If you plan a one-day trip from Vizag to Hyderabad, use this travel guide to make the process easier.

How to reach?

There are several ways to reach Hyderabad from Vizag. A flight is the fastest way to reach Hyderabad, as the travel duration is only one and a half hours.

If you want the travelling cost to be light in your pocket, try taking a train or a bus. There is a Vande Bharat train, running from Vizag to Hyderabad, which takes up roughly nine hours.

Make sure to plan your journey so you arrive at Hyderabad before 8:00 am. Doing so makes executing this trip more precise and easy.

Where to stay?

Since the plan is for a day, booking a room defeats the purpose of this one-day travel guide to Hyderabad. You can store your belongings and luggage in the cloakroom at the railway station, for a hands-free experience.

Places to explore?

Hyderabad has many culturally significant structures and historical monuments. Home to the Nizams, Hyderabad offers a lens to how the Royals of Nizam lived in this city. Here are some places that should be on your one-day itinerary to Hyderabad.

Chowmahalla Palace

Chowmahalla Palace is an opulent architectural marvel that was once the official residence of the Nizams. To make the most of this stunning palace, reach by 10 am.

Take your time, walk through the palace, pay a visit to the museum, and get enchanted by the beauty of the palace’s vintage car collection.

It is important to note that the palace is closed on Fridays.

Tip: You can dress up in a fancy outfit and explore this beauty, feel like a royal and click some pictures. However, you need to pay 100/- to get a photography tag. There are also some outfits in the photo studio in the palace, where you can click pictures and return the dress.

Charminar

This iconic landmark of Hyderabad is a famous tourist spot for the right reasons.

The stunning architecture of Charminar tells the origin of Hyderabad’s place on the map.

Charminar has many legends connected to it, adding a mystic charm to the structure. After the trip to Chowmahalla Palace, shop your heart out and browse through the many markets in Charminar.

Tip: Be prepared to bargain with the vendors for price points. Visit the bangle stores and get a pair as a souvenir or gift. Explore the diverse range of traditional and party footwear.

Hotel Shabad

Hotel Shabad is another well-known spot in Hyderabad. This place offers delicious traditional Hyderabadi biryanis in an offbeat environment and vintage-looking seats. Have a hearty meal at this place and rejuvenate your energy!

Tip: While Hotel Shabad is famous for meat dishes, try out their Kadai Paneer, a mouthwatering gravy made with whole spices and tender paneer. There is air-conditioned seating available, so just ask for it and you will be guided to the top floor. The waiting time at this place is no joke, so coordinate and be there before the rush hour starts.

Inorbit Mall

For an hour of relaxation, head over to Inorbit Mall. Roam around and indulge in various entertaining aspects of the mall.

You can pay the arcade a visit and play as much as your heart desires. Take in the scenic views from the mall and admire the beauty surrounding it!

Durgam Cheruvu

Head out to Durgam Cheruvu, one of the important water bodies in Hyderabad. Also dubbed the “Secret Lake” Durgam Cheruvu is just minutes away from HITEC city. You can end your trip at this freshwater lake.

Tip: Take a boat and explore the calm waters from up close. Try out your hand at photography at this spot, which is famous in Hyderabad for its breathtaking sunset views.

After enjoying the scenic view at Durgam Cheruvu, get something light for dinner and prepare to head back home. During your trip, choose the metro over cars for a unique experience of the city. Be cautious, as the metro routes can be confusing at first.

Making memories is one of the most important things in life, so when the opportunity presents itself, take it and enjoy! With this one-day travel guide to Hyderabad, an unforgettably good time is not far off!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.