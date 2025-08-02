Vizagites and Hyderabadis are no strangers to either place. Sister cities from practically the same mother, many people split their lives between these two – whether it be due to work, family, or otherwise. Even if that may not be the case, a Vizagite would is destined to travel to Hyderabad at least once to sightsee, and vice versa. As a result, the Vizag-Hyderabad route is undoubtedly one of the most travelled routes in South India. By road, the route via Chennai – Kolkata Highway and National Highway 65 covers a distance of about 619 km, and its a manageable drive with the right pitstops. If you have time on your hands, we invite you to make the most of this drive by also exploring interesting spots such as waterfalls, forts, and more along the way. Here’s a guide to some places you can see on your road trip from Vizag to Hyderabad.

1. Bheemavaram Waterfalls

When you set out from Vizag, the first stop to make is this beautiful and refreshing waterfall near Narsipatnam. Located in the woods, this is a small but delightful spring and pool. However, note that its not guaranteed that there is always water flow as it depends on the season. Proceed with caution or skip this stop entirely if you don’t want to take a chance.

Location: Singavaram

2. Varaha River

As you pass Dharmavaram, you’ll cross the Varaha River, which originates in the Eastern Ghats and flows into the Bay of Bengal near Bangaramma Palem. It makes for a brief but scenic pause for photos, though be cautious as the area is along a busy highway stretch.

Location

3. Beaches along the way

Take a short detour near Thimmapuram to access three underrated beaches, ideal for a picnic or a quiet break. Note that you may have to find an exit further down on the Chennai-Kolkata Highway to access these spots.

Bangaramma Palem Beach

A quiet and non-crowded beach, this one is especially recommended because of a small hillock nearby which is home to a Vallabha Swamy Temple. From here, one gets an impeccable view of the beach as far as the eye can see. Nearby, the Varaha River meets the sea.

Location

Location to the temple

Revupolavaram Beach

Drive further down South and you’ll stumble across Revupolavaram Beach, seemingly a polar replica of the famous Divis Beach near Vizag. Located in Revupolavaram in Chinna Uppalam, the beach has a seabridge extending into the ocean. Note that it is located adjacent to a fishing village, and does not promise the most pleasant ambiance. It is not a touristy place by any means. Read reviews before you go.

Location

Pentakota Beach and Lighthouse

Located in Pentakota near Gopalapatnam, this less-known beach is visited for the lighthouse by the beach, which makes for a good view. Nearby, the Thandava River flows into the beach. It’s farther off, so choose between this and the above two beaches depending on your route.

Location

4. Thandava River

Right before Tuni, you’ll cross the Thandava River Bridge, which overlooks the Thandava River. If required, you can seek lodging here and check out the nearby Thandava Mini Reservoir.

5. Pampa Reservoir and Annavaram Temple

Much more scenic and popular than Thandava is the Pampa Reservoir, located in Annavaram along the way. It is a great place to recharge yourself and spend a few moments soaking in nature, a perfect mid-drive break. You can break off from the Chennai-Kolkata Highway into Annavaram Town Road to reach it.

Location

One of the most popular stops along the way on the road trip from Vizag to Hyderabad is the renowned Annavaram Temple, dedicated to Sri Satyanarayana Swamy. Counted among the most visited temples in India, it holds immense spiritual significance for devotees across the country. The temple is especially known for the Sri Satyanarayana Vratam, a ritual believed to bring prosperity, fulfill desires, and relieve individuals and families from life’s miseries.

Location to the temple

After Annavaram, you can detour to Rajahmundry or Kakinada, both are great for a meal or overnight stay. If you decide to stay and explore, check out our city guides for Rajahmundry and Kakinada for recommendations on what to do.

6. Godavari River

Alternatively, if you plan on driving through Rajahmundry without stopping, you’ll still be able to glimpse its magical Godavari River as you drive over the Godavari 4th Bridge. At the end, as you cross onto Kovvur, you can stop for a while at Gowthami Ghat to admire the view.

7. Eluru Lemon Market

Next up is Eluru, around 100 km from Rajahmundry. Between November and March, you can visit the famous Eluru Lemon Market, said to be one of India’s largest lemon markets. Prices vary from Rs 20 to Rs 80 per kg based on the season.

Location

8. Giant Tiranga

As you exit Eluru, don’t miss the Giant Tiranga, a massive 72×48 ft national flag hoisted on a 235-ft pole at the Bhogapuram Bypass. It’s one of the tallest flags in the state.

Location

The next major city en route is Vijayawada. On the banks of the Krishna River, this city is home to historic caves, temples, the iconic Prakasam Barrage and more. If you’re not on the clock, it would be worth pausing your journey here and exploring the city for a day or two. Check out this guide to Vijayawada for an itinerary. If you would rather keep going without getting into the heart of Vijayawada, these stops will now come up on your road trip from Vizag to Hyderabad:

9. Pavithra Sangamam

Here, waters from the Godavari join the Krishna River via engineered channels. The area is well-developed with gardens, boat rides, and an evening Aarti ceremony inspired by Ganga Aarti in Haridwar.

Location

10. Kondapalli

A short detour leads you to Kondapalli, known for its 400-year-old wooden GI-tagged Kondapalli toys, made from Tella Poniki wood. You’ll find several craft shops along the way.

Location

11. Kondapalli Fort

If you’re in Kondapalli, keep driving into the Kondapalli Ghat Road if you’re up for an adventure. A 30 minute drive would lead you to a famous historical landmark, the Kondapalli Fort. Kondapalli Fort, built in the 14th century by Prolaya Vema Reddy. It has seen Reddi, Gajapati, Nizam, and British rule. The hilltop fort offers incredible views and has a nearby Kondapalli Waterfall and Jupudi Reservoir. Avoid contact with the reservoir water, as it’s said to be polluted by runoff.

Location

12. Keesara Bridge

Located near Keesara Toll Plaza in Kanchela, this bridge overlooks the Munneru River. Locals sometimes get into the water here, and you can descend to the side of the bridge for landscape photography.

Location

13. Suryapet Famous Singh Mixture

As you cross into Telangana, one of the first towns you’ll come into contact with is Suryapet. A historically famous place, Suryapet may not necessarily have much to offer on the tourism front, but there’s one spot here that’s worth stopping for!

Called Sola Pur Singh Mixture, this is a famous place in the city that has been running for over 70 years. It is said that the mixture stall was begun by a man who had migrated here from Gujarat about three generations ago. The mixture center has Chegodi Mixture, Mirchi Mixture, Potato Mixture, and more such items.

Location

14. Sri Chaya Someshwara Temple and Panagal Cheruvu

Located slightly off the main highway in Panagal, Nalgonda district, this 11th-century Chaya Someshwara Temple is known for its architectural marvel where a shadow (“Chaya”) constantly falls on the deity.

Nearby is the historic Panagal Cheruvu (Udaya Samudram), a medieval reservoir linked to the Srisailam project and built by the Kakatiyas. The area also includes the Pachala Someswara Temple, making it a worthwhile heritage stop

Location to Sri Chaya Someshwara Temple

Location to Panagal Reservoir

The road trip from Vizag to Hyderabad is an opportunity to explore Andhra Pradesh and Telangana like never before. With a careful route and a spirit for exploration, your journey will be filled with stunning rivers, heritage temples, hidden beaches, roadside food gems, and more.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such travel articles.