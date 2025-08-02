LG India CSR Foundation (LGICF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Skill Development Institute (SDI) on 1 August, 2025, Friday, to increase skill development, training and employment opportunities in Visakhapatnam.

The agreement details providing training programs relevant to the industry, empowering the youth, and encouraging individuality in women. LGICF is committed to offering initiatives that are focused on community-building across the nation, with a large focus on employability, education, and inclusive growth.

The key objective of the agreement is to upskill the youth and all eligible candidates in various sectors and trades, ensure that eligible candidates secure placements, and encourage economic independence among girls and women through training in different aspects of self-employment. The training provided under the partnership with Skill Development Institute in Visakhapatnam will be free of cost, with 100 percent funding from LGICF under its CSR initiative. The agreement was signed in the presence of Paul Kwon, the director and head of the global corporate affairs department at LG Chem, along with other attendees.

Preparations for Free Bus Scheme for women in Vizag underway

On the other hand, work has started in full swing to equip bus stations in the city with appropriate resources before the free bus travel scheme for women is implemented on August 15. Recent reports say that an estimated 175 buses will be added to meet the increased demand for free travel. Recently, District Collector Harendhira Prasad conducted an inspection of the Dwaraka Bus Station Complex, where he checked the seating amenities, cleanliness, and staff regulation.

