Dwacra Bazaar Brings Festive Shopping to AU Grounds

With an air of festivity pervading the steel city ahead of Christmas, New Year, and Sankranti, the ongoing Dwacra Bazaar at the sprawling AU Engineering College grounds is the right destination for shoppers to have a unique experience.

Sarees in different shades and colours on display attract women in large numbers. Colourful khadi shirts, costing Rs. 500 for a set of three, allow men to buy their choice. Mouthwatering Madugula halwa, Konaseema pootharekulu, and hot gobi Manchurian tempt food lovers to savour them. With over 250 stalls of such a variety of products, the ‘bazaar’ draws crowds in good numbers.

Also named as SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society), it serves as a big platform for artisans and Dwarcra women to market their products.

Artisans from different parts of the country put up stalls selling sarees, dress material, chappals, jute items, crockery, home decor, spices, pickles, cotton shirts, organic food, and more, including fresh vegetables, at affordable rates.

To add a touch of entertainment to the exhibition, cultural programs are being organised at the venue with food courts serving hot biryanis and bajjis.

Aiming at empowering Dwacra women and self-help group members, the bazaar was inaugurated on 15 December, and it continues for 12 days.

Also read: CM interacts with students at Tallapalem, launches ‘Mustabu’

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.