Vizag to Odisha Travel Guide: Top Places, Food & Travel Tips

Odisha is a hotspot for eco-tourism in Andhra Pradesh. Home to a rich treasure trove of nature and history, Odisha is one of India’s best-kept secrets. There are several destinations to visit, including temples, historical sites, and beaches, for those who are seeking an escape from the hustle. If you are looking for your next holiday destination, Odisha should be on your travel list! Here is a complete travel guide from Vizag to Odisha!

Travelling?

The distance from Vizag to Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, is 402 kilometres. There are several ways to travel to Odisha, with booking a flight being the fastest. The closest airport to travel to is the Biju Patnaik Airport. You can find direct and several connecting flights by IndiGo, Air India, and Air India Express.

Another mode of travelling is by catching a train from Vizag to Bhubaneswar Railway Station (BBS). The fastest train is MGR Chennai Central-Puri SF Express (PT), with a travelling time of 5 hours and 25 minutes.

Another interesting way is to travel by road. You can take NH 16 for an almost 8-hour travel from Vizag.

Top destinations to visit

Outlined below is a thoughtfully curated guide to discovering select destinations across Odisha. Browse through the options, weigh what excites you most, and choose the route that best aligns with your travel mood and personal preferences.

1. The Golden Triangle

Odisha is famous for having the tourist hotspot cities of Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Konark located close to one another. Bhubaneswar, also known as the Temple City of India, is home to the Lingaraj Temple and Rajarani Temple. Puri houses the Jagannath Temple, which is part of the Char Dham in India. Konark is a town in Odisha that is home to the Sun Temple, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

2. Chililka Lake

This lake is Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon. It is the largest wintering ground for the migratory waterfowl in the Indian sub-continent. During the months from November to February, visitors can witness several migratory birds. Housing one of the most accommodating ecosystems in the world, this lake is a must-visit for those who love nature.

3. Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves

Udayagiri literally translates to “the mountain of the sunrise” and is set amid the lush greenery of Bhubaneswar. The caves, partly natural and partly artificial, hold significant archaeological, historical, and religious importance. They feature intricate carvings and inscriptions that offer cultural insight into ancient Kalinga during the reign of King Kharavela.

4. Satkosia Tiger Reserve

Located in the Angul and Nayagarh districts of Odisha, this was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1976 and a tiger reserve in 2007. The Satkosia Tiger Reserve is home to many tigers, among other animals like elephants, birds, and more. In the deciduous forests of the Eastern Ghats, the sanctuary comprises two adjoining sanctuaries of Central Odisha called Satkosia Gorge Sanctuary and Baisipalli Sanctuary.

What to eat?

Surrounded by North Indian and South Indian states by borders, Odisha has a wide variety of cuisines. Rice is a staple dish in Odia cuisine and consists of little oil and spices. Odisha Khicede is a dish that uses rice and lentils, which are cooked in ghee, and it comprises a unique flavour. Served with curd and papad, this is a delicious dish to sample. Macha Ghanta is a popular food item in Odisha and is offered to Durge Maa on Dussehra. Made with potatoes, garlic, onion, fish heads and spices, this dish is a flavour bomb in your mouth! Chhena Poda is Odisha’s signature dessert, made with home-made cottage cheese, caramelised sugar, and semolina. You need to try this sweet treat on your trip for sure!

With this expansive Vizag to Odisha travel guide, enjoy the maximum from the state of Odisha! From natural marvels to historical landmarks and religious sites, there is much to explore. So, what are you waiting for? Check your schedule, pack a bag, and visit Odisha!

