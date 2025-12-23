Pics: India Women’s cricket team offers prayers at Simhachalam Temple in Vizag

The Indian women’s cricket team visited the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Vizag on Monday to offer prayers ahead of the second T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka.

The players Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Renuka Singh, Shafali Verma, Amarpreet Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gowd and Sri Charani, along with Umpires DS Lakshmi and Brinda Rathi, visited the temple. The Simachalam temple in Vizag is a prominent pilgrimage centre in the district.

Temple officials warmly greeted and offered a traditional reception towards the players upon their arrival. Assistant Executive Officer Tirumaleswar Rao and Supervising Officer K Venkateswara Rao received the team with customary temple honours.

The cricketers offered prayers to the residing deity, participated in special rituals within the sanctum sanctorum and embraced the Kappasthambham within the temple premises. After the darshan, Vedic scholars offered Vedic blessings to the cricketers. Later, the temple authorities facilitated them with sacred garments and offered prasadam. The players expressed hope for the country’s success and sought divine blessings for future victories.

India Women will face Sri Lanka Women at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag today, December 23, at 7:00 PM, after a strong win in the first T20I.

