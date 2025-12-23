Timpany School Christmas Celebration: Timpanian Memories

At Timpany School, Christmas was never a single day marked on the calendar; it was a season of celebration. The celebration unfolded unhurriedly over nearly a month, beginning with the first hints of sparkling red and green appearing in classrooms and ending with memories that lingered long after the winter vacation ended. Unlike festivities that peak and fade quickly, Christmas in Timpany grew slowly, through carols drifting down corridors, rehearsals filled with imperfect harmonies, and a shared anticipation that quietly transformed the campus into something warmer, brighter, and unforgettable.

1. The carol practices

The very first hints of the season’s arrival would come with meticulous choir practices. From Jingle Bells to Joy to the World, every Timpanian has for sure learnt all these carols. Thanks to the repetitive practices and the love of staying away from academics, every student, young or old, gladly complies with the high standards set for the choir singers.





2. The decoration

It would start with hues of red, green, and gold in the classrooms. Every student contributes to the decoration, while some get decor voluntarily, others contribute by perfecting every bow and positioning of the wreaths. The corridor and open area would follow next. Every class, every corridor, had its own Christmas tree, along with colourful streamers, sparkling wall hangings, and candy canes.

3. Early Morning Carol Wake-Up Calls.

Every morning, the students would shuffle into school with sleepy faces, clutching their cardigans, only to be welcomed by Christmas songs and carols playing on the class intercom until the assembly began.

4. Winter vacation

Every student looked forward to the winter vacation to escape the hassle of waking up early on cold mornings and rushing into a bath to get ready for school. Although winter break came with plenty of projects, we truly enjoyed adding the final decorative touches with shiny tapes and colourful glitter pens. Not to mention, the times we rushed to the stationery shop just the night before school reopened for a chart paper or prints.

5. The day of THE performance

“Tomorrow, you are all expected to come in civil dress for the Christmas celebrations. The school will disperse at 12:30.”

This long-awaited announcement signalled the arrival of the most memorable, colourful, musical, and heart-warming performances of the year. From the elaborately decorated stage to primary school girls dressed as angels in glittering, flowy white gowns complete with wings and wands to stolen glimpses of teachers backstage carefully drawing on fake beards and applying makeup to transform students into the Three Wise Men, every detail felt magical. At the heart of it all was the performance dedicated to the true reason for the season, and each year without fail, the bar was set higher than the last.

6. Santa Claus appears!

The memorable skit of the birth of Jesus, the dance performances, and melodious carol recitals would come to an end with the most-awaited part of the celebration. Santa Claus appeared with his carriage on his shoulder, dancing and clapping, and giving hugs to all pre-primary kids while throwing chocolates in all directions, which we all lunged at.

7. Time for a sweet treat

Christmas is never complete without a rich, sweet plum cake. Timpany made sure to leave no stone unturned for Christmas, and every one of us got a slice of yummy plum cake to take home.

For generations of students, Timpany School Christmas celebration has arrived long before December 25, announced not by a date, but by a feeling. For every Timpanian, it was not just an event to witness, but a feeling of nostalgia to grow up inside.

