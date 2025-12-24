Best Plum Cakes in Vizag: Top Bakeries for Christmas Treats

Christmas is almost here, and we are sure Vizagites are already making preparations for their Christmas feast with family and loved ones. A good Christmas feast is incomplete without a good plum cake. Here we are with a list of the best places that make the best plum cakes in Vizag:

1. Tisona’s Bakery

One of the oldest standing bakeries in Vizag, this place has been a huge part of millennials who grew up receiving their goodies during school functions and devouring their delicious cakes during special occasions. They offer other Christmas goodies, including Caramel cakes and gingerbread. A huge variety of traditional nostalgic cookies and sweets are also available here throughout the year.

​Address: Tisona’s Bakery, RTC Cross Roads, Dwaraka Nagar

2. Bakers Castle

This bakery offers delicious cakes and serves freshly cooked hot snacks and meals, including sandwiches with a generous side of french fries, pizzas, chicken tarts, Swiss chocolate and a variety of desserts. They also offer their services through delivery apps like Zomato and Swiggy. They offer a good variety of readymade cakes for pick up.

​Address: Siripuram Towers, opposite WNS, Siripuram

3. Happyoi

This is a premium bakery that offers customised cakes and has multiple cuisines in its menu, including Chinese and Italian. Some of their specialities include their Lasagna and pizzas. They are also available on food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy.

​Address: Plot no.275, Visalakshi Nagar

4. Bakers Hub

Known for having yummy cakes and a wide range of snacks to choose from, including pizzas, sandwiches, pastries, and mocktails, this place has made a name for itself for serving mouth-watering snacks at a reasonable price. They are available on food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato.

​Address: CBM Compound, Assilmeta

5. Caketime Vizag

This place serves custom cakes with a wide variety of flavours and decoration styles to choose from. They specialise in elaborately decorated, scrumptious cakes perfect for themed parties and weddings. They also serve brownies, sandwiches, burgers and other snack items.

​Address: HB Colony, near the last bus stop

We are sure these places are not going to disappoint you and will have you keep coming back for more. All these places offer pre-ordering services and also home delivery, as well as readymade cakes available for pick up. Give your Christmas celebration a much-needed sweet and festive touch with the best plum cakes in Vizag.

