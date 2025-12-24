Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam5 minutes ago

    Rushikonda luxury hotel plan: Govt considers redevelopment

    The Cabinet sub-committee, which has been constituted to explore options to utilise the ‘Rushikonda palace’ built by the previous YSRCP government, has hinted at transforming the huge structure into a hotel.

    According to the committee members, several hotel chains like IHCL and The Leela are showing interest in redeveloping it into a luxury hotel.

    As a huge amount is being spent on its maintenance, the government is likely to make a decision keeping in view revenue generation and the public benefit.

    The subcommittee will meet on 28 December to take the final decision on the controversial building.

    Spending a huge amount, the previous government built the luxurious building using imported marble and high-quality furniture. It raked up a row leading to a war of words between the ruling and opposition parties.

    Also read: Visakhapatnam Fraud Cases: Former SBI officials convicted among others

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

