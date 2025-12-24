Best Holiday Movies to Watch for a Perfect Festive Binge!

Christmas movies are an essential part of the festive season. They help set the mood and draw us into the holiday spirit as we revisit classic favourites every year. With the rise of OTT platforms and advancing technology, there is now an endless library of Christmas content at our fingertips, making it harder than ever to pick just one film for movie night. So, we have curated a list of our favourite holiday movies to make your Christmas watchlist easier and more fun to plan.

Top Holiday movies to stream this festive season!

1. Home Alone (Amazon Prime Video)

This is one of the Christmas classic films for a reason! Imagine having a huge house all to yourself, with no relatives bothering you during the holidays! This happens to Kevin, after his family accidentally left him behind while boarding a flight. While there are unwanted trespassers in the house, Kevin devises clever and hilarious traps that the villains find themselves walking into.

2. Princess Switch Trilogy (Netflix)

Just like the name suggests, this romantic comedy movie trilogy revolves around two identical women who switch places, just a day before Christmas. While they live in an alternate life, they fall in love with each other’s lovers.

3. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Netflix)

Grinch is the stark opposite of Santa Claus, who hates Christmas with all his heart and resides just outside of Whoville. The residents of Whoville love Christmas and Grinch despises them and the festival. But a kind-hearted girl, Cindy, befriends the Grinch and tries to change his views about the festivals.

4. Holidate (Netflix)

Fed up with being single on holidays, two platonic friends agree to pose as lovers to various events all year long. While the ruse started on a neutral note, the duo gravitate towards each other, forming real feelings.

5. Christmas Prince Trilogy (Netflix)

This holiday movie trilogy is about a prince who is posed to become the king and an aspiring journalist who meet fatefully. This charming and feel-good movie leaves you hopeful and full of love during the holiday season!

6. The Nightmare Before Christmas

The brainchild of Tim Burton, this movie tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of Halloween Town, who discovers the Christmas festival. He is smitten and in his obsession leads him to kidnap Santa Claus.

With these holiday movies now streaming on various OTT platforms, all you need to do is gather your loved ones, get comfy, and let the binge-fest begin. Tell us in the comments which of these titles will be lighting up your screen this Christmas season!

