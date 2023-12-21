The holiday season is officially here, and the Christmas cheer is in the air! While there are numerous stories and films to watch, we’ve carefully crafted a list of best Christmas movies you can binge watch this season. What are you waiting for? Snuggle up in your warm blankets with a cup of warm hot chocolate and put on a feel good Christmas movie that is sure to lift up your spirits.

The Grinch

The Grinch grows increasingly annoyed with the ever-growing festive cheer that engulfs the village of Whoville. So, he teams up with his dog to ruin the festive spirit by being a spoilsport. The movie is directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Cameron Seely in lead roles

OTT Platform: Netflix

A Christmas Carol (2009)

This comedy adventure is an animated retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novel about a Victorian-era miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions. This movie is surely going to get you in the Christmas feels, with its amazing storytelling.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Home Alone

Is it even Christmas without watching the Home Alone movie? Hands down, one of the best Christmas movies ever that gets you laughing while giving you major Christmas vibes. A Eight year old boy is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France. At first, he’s happy to be in charge, but when thieves try to break into his home, he puts up a fight like no other.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The Polar Express

The Polar Express is another class Christmas movie that you cannot miss. It is a story about a young boy who boards a train and embarks on an extraordinary journey to the North Pole to meet Santa Claus. His life takes a turn after he encounters special people that make his journey memorable. The movie is directed by Robert Zemeckis and stars Tom Hanks.

OTT Platform: Youtube

The Holiday

The super hit romantic holiday drama is directed by Nancy Meyers and stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jude Law in lead roles. Two girls from different countries swap homes for the holidays to get away from their relationship issues. However, their lives change unexpectedly when they meet and fall in love with two local guys.

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Santa Claus

The Santa Claus film franchise is a series of comedy adventures that takes the viewers on a hilarious ride. By helping the real Santa Claus with a Christmas crisis, a middle aged man unknowingly agrees to become the next Santa Claus. Now, he has to deal with a suspicious former wife while trying to keep his secret safe.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Last Christmas

This romantic Christmas film is directed by Paul Feig and starts Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke in lead roles. Influenced by ambivalence, an aspiring singer, works as an elf in Central London. However, she gains a new perspective on life when she meets a young happy go lucky man.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Christmas Chronicles

This Christmas comedy adventure film is directed by Clay Kaytis and stars Kurt Russell and Darby Camp in lead roles. The story is about two siblings who hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with a somewhat jolly Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Arthur Christmas

When Santa’s gawky son Arthur learns that owing to a technical malfunction a little girl’s Christmas gift has been misplaced, he sets out on a mission to deliver the present before it is too late. This animated film is directed by Sarah Smith and is critically acclaimed by the audience.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Klaus

After proving himself to be the worst student at the academy, a postman is sent to a frozen town in the North where he discovers a reclusive toymaker named Klaus. A simple act of kindness always sparks another, even in a frozen, faraway place. Their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Let us know which of these Christmas movies are you binge watching to have a best time this holiday season.

