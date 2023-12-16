A warm cup of hot chocolate is a source of instant comfort, especially during this winter season. There is something about the creaminess, texture and the flavour of hot chocolate which leaves us craving for more. Although there are some excellent coffee cafes in Vizag, we wish we had more options for hot chocolate in the city. Check out these hot chocolate places in Hyderabad, we wish we had in Vizag to relish some amazing hot chocolate this season.

The Funnel Hill Creamery

Located in the famous Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, Funnel Hill Creamery is well appreciated by the locals for its ambience and quality of food. This Instagrammable cafe apparently serves one of the best hot chocolate in the city. The hot chocolate here is extremely rich in texture and flavour. Their triple chocolate cheesecake and desert waffle are not to be missed.

Zuci

Zuci’s Italian hot chocolate is the most popular beverage in the city. The cafe pays homage to artisanal chocolates and healthy breads. Visitors praise this chocolate for being super creamy and delicious. They add their store made whipped cream to the hot chocolate, which adds to the texture and flavour. Their range of diverse dishes like stuffed chicken bread, chicken popcorn and beverages are definitely a must try .

Concu

Centered in the heart of Hyderabad, Concu’s signature hot chocolate is an absolute favourite for all Hyderabadis. This chocolatey beverage can also be topped with marshmallows for some extra taste. Pair this delicious hot chocolate with your choice of Italian or Continental food to experience a flavourful combination of tastes.

Aaromale

This super cool ambience cafe offers some creamy and irresistible hot chocolate. Their Peri Peri Chicken, Quesadilla, Onion Rings, Grilled Chicken are also mouthwatering. Locals describe is hot chocolate as a “cup of happiness”, and a “stressbuster.” They also have a sustainable and eco-friendly store where you can shop different products.

Churrolto

This European style patisserie is located in Film Nagar, and offers bespoke desserts and global class cuisine. Visitors describe their signature hot chocolate as “totally worth it”. Their irresistible hot chocolate is creamy and thick in texture, making it just the perfect drink on a cold winter afternoon. If you are here, their pastas and pizzas are totally unmissable.

Fonce chocolatier

This luxury chocolate cafe in Jubillee Hills offers delectable hot chocolate along with premium handcrafted chocolates. Their classic Italian Hot chocolate is absolutely lip smacking. The beverage is carefully brewed with high quality rich dark chocolate and other exotic ingredients, giving it the perfect taste. You can pair this hot chocolate with a croissant sandwich or a classic french toast.

