As the raindrops gently cascade upon the earth, saturating the ground and releasing the earthy aroma of dampened soil, people all around are embracing the season’s charm, capturing its essence on Snapchat, and relishing various activities. Some choose to revel in the delightful weather by stepping out to dance in the soothing rain, while others opt for cosy indoor pursuits. A few may even cosy up with their loved ones for a Netflix and chill session. In the transition from the vibrant summer to the tranquil embrace of the monsoon in Vizag, there’s a myriad of delightful street food stalls and cafes to savour.

Here are some enticing street food stalls and cafes to make the most of this enchanting monsoon season in Vizag.

Brew n Bistro

Brew n Bistro is the ideal location if you are careful about eating outside food because this café offers the greatest continental fare and drinks that keep your stomach light. The café’s comfortable atmosphere is ideal for listening to some energising music this monsoon.

Location: Near KKR Gowtham School, Lawson’s Bay Colony

Bean Board

Coffee lovers are familiar with this location and its freshly prepared coffee. Smoothies, frappes, iced tea, espresso, and other beverages are offered at Bean Board. The beverage is available immediately in front of you after you name it. If you want to unwind or indulge in delectable desserts, head over to this warm and inviting cafe.

Locations: Chinna Waltair, Visalakshi Nagar, Seethammadhara, Panorama Hills

Also read: 24 hours in Visakhapatnam: A itinerary to make the most of a day in the City of Destiny

Dum Tea

Sip on the delicious delight of Dum Chai at MVP Colony. Rich flavours and calming aromas are served hot in clay pots, making for a comfortable experience. Dum Chai guarantees a pleasurable and unforgettable tea hour, whether meeting up with friends or taking a minute to yourself.

Location: Beside AS Raja Grounds, MVP Colony

Kebabs

Enjoy the delicious Kababs at Vizag’s food court. These delectable delicacies, which are perfectly grilled and include a range of marinated meats and veggies, are a carnivore’s paradise. It will be a great cooking experience because of the alluring aroma and flavorful spices. The Kababs at the Food Court are a must-try for all food enthusiasts in Vizag, whether they’re looking for a fast snack or a hearty meal.

Location: YMCA, RK Beach Road

Momos

At the YMCA in Vizag, delectable Momos will give you a taste of Tibet. These delicious dumplings are cooked to tenderness and filled with savoury minced meat or vegetables. Momos at the YMCA are bursting with flavour and served with zesty dipping sauces, providing locals and guests with a great culinary experience, and making it a must-visit location for food connoisseurs in Vizag.

Location: RK Beach Road

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining content.