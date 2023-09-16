If you have a day to explore Visakhapatnam, you’ll need to make the most of your time. With just 24 hours to explore, our whirlwind journey promises to showcase the best this vibrant city offers. From morning walks along Rama Krishna Beach to submarine adventures and mouthwatering seafood dinners at sunset, join us as we reveal how to make the most of 24 hours in Visakhapatnam, leaving you with cherished memories of this enchanting destination. Here’s a condensed itinerary to help you experience some of the city’s highlights.

Morning: Beach & Breakfast

Start your day with an early visit to Rama Krishna Beach, where you can relish a rejuvenating morning stroll along the shoreline. Afterwards, indulge in a beachfront breakfast at one of the nearby eateries, savouring delightful South Indian cuisine to kickstart your day with flavour and energy.

Cultural Exploration

Discover India’s naval history at the Submarine Museum, hosted within a retired submarine. Explore the nearby INS Kurusura, another preserved submersible. Then, take a leisurely beachside stroll, soaking in the captivating scenic beauty that adds to the charm of your visit to Visakhapatnam.

Lunch: Local Cuisine

Lunch options in Visakhapatnam abound, with the choice of savouring traditional Andhra delicacies or exploring local vegetarian cuisine. At a local restaurant, dive into authentic South Indian dishes, including must-tries like Biryani and the classic Andhra thali, ensuring a flavourful and satisfying meal.

Explore Kailasagiri

Head to Kailasagiri, a hilltop park offering panoramic views of the city and the Bay of Bengal. This serene destination features lush gardens, charming sculptures, and a ropeway for an enjoyable ascent. It’s a perfect spot to unwind and appreciate the natural beauty of Vizag.

Street Shopping

Embrace the vibrant street shopping scene in Visakhapatnam by visiting Jagadamba Junction and Poorna Market. Jagadamba Junction offers a plethora of retail therapy options, from trendy fashion to electronics and more. Meanwhile, Poorna Market invites you to discover the heart of the city, with bustling streets filled with fresh produce, spices, clothing, and local street food stalls, immersing you in the lively culture and flavours of Vizag.

Sunset at Dolphin Nose

Venture to Dolphin’s Nose, a rocky outcrop renowned for its stunning vistas, especially during sunset. This rocky promontory offers mesmerizing views over the sea, making it an ideal spot to witness the breathtaking beauty of Visakhapatnam’s coastline as the sun dips below the horizon.

Dinner: Seafood Delicacies

Indulge in a beachside seafood dinner in Vizag, renowned for its delectable seafood offerings. At these picturesque restaurants, relish dishes such as Fish Curry or Prawn Masala, experiencing the city’s celebrated fresh seafood cuisine as you dine by the sea.

