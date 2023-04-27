Are you always excited about new restaurants coming up in your city? Love exploring various cuisines and aesthetic interiors? If you just answered the above question with an affirmative, then you are on the right page. Today, we are going on a culinary journey through our Vizag city as we explore the city’s newest restaurants and cafes. From the ones that are pocket friendly to the ones that offer you a royal experience like no other, we have covered it all for every kind of foodie.

Read on to know the latest additions to the list of restaurants and cafes in Vizag.

Stone Water, Yendada

If you have lately been confused about which restaurant should be next on your itinerary, this is the perfect place for you. A lively and electrifying place with extraordinary ambience, a wide range of beverages a great vibe is Vizag’s latest party place located in Yendada. Visit this place today!

Location: Yendada Main Road, Opposite Vaisakhi Skyline

Imperial Space, Appughar

Get your weekend and Sunday brunch plans sorted with Imperial Spice, serving scrumptious Indian cuisine. This place has opened its doors for you to an immersive dining experience with an extensive range of delectable Indian dishes on its menu.

Location: Opposite HP Petrol Bunk, Appughar

Bean Board The Glitz, Panorama Hills

Bean Board is the unanimous local champion of Vizag’s coffee community. Offering a perfect backdrop for clicking Insta-worthy pictures, the cafe is a perfect place to hang out with friends and have amazing coffee. Bean Board is not a new name among those with a sweet tooth for its mouth-watering desserts and tea-time munchings. This delightful cafe’s distant location from the hustle and bustle of the city is exactly why you should be visiting it.

Hotel Jas, Panorama Hills

Located on Law College Road near PM Palem, Hotel Jas offers a rich dining experience. A famous name in Nakkavanipalem in the district, Jas opened doors now in Vizag above Bean Board’s latest branch.

