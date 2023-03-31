It’s that time of the year again when our favourite stars and IPL franchises are all set to thrill fans all over the country. As the City of Destiny has some of the most loyal cricket fans in India, the next two months will see Vizag buzzing with IPL talk. For many fans, there is nothing like experiencing the IPL on a big screen in the company of friends, while also enjoying some delicious food and refreshing drinks. Luckily, Vizag has several great restaurants, breweries and cafes that offer a live screening for you to watch the IPL matches with your gang.

Here are 7 places where you can watch a screening of IPL matches in Vizag to satisfy your craving for cricket while enjoying great food and fun company.

The Vizag Drive-In, Lawson’s Bay Colony

Drive-ins are a unique feature of the this City of Destiny. With multiple drive-ins spaced out across the city, Vizag Drive-in is a good option for sports screening, With a huge screen placed at a suitable location, lets everyone have a decent view. Sit in the comfort of your car or opt for the seating opposite the screen, you are sure to have a good time here.

Vizag’s Carkhana, MVP Colony

Visit Vizag Car Khana, one of the unique cafes in Vizag, to experience the myriad of food options in addition to their sports turf. The cafe also screens cricket matches and is located in MVP Colony. Visit this cafe with your friends for the ultimate IPL experience.

Zero The Resto Cafe, Lawson’s Bay Colony

Zero The Resto Cafe is yet another considerable option for an enjoyable IPL experience. An open space with spacious seating options, this cafe offers a range of appetizing delicacies like cheesy fries, veg noodles, crispy corn, Alfredo pasta and more. Take your gang here for the next IPL screening in Vizag.

V Hangout, Rushikonda

Located a little away from the city, in Rushikonda, this cafe has a beautiful setting with open space and a huge screen perfect to watch an IPL match. A cafe with good food and coffee makes a perfect choice for you to watch a match with friends and have a great time. The resto cafe is known for its sandwiches and cold coffee among the locals. Catch an IPL match at this cafe.

Ironhill, Waltair Main Road

The most loved resto-bar of Vizag, Ironhill is very well known for its creative events and live bands. Always entertaining its customers with unique events, the IPL season is the most happening. Crowds flock to important matches. The loyal fan base makes each match so intense and interesting, giving it all a sporty vibe. If you plan to go out for an IPL screening, Ironhill should make it to your list.

Gypsy Resto Cafe, Endada

A cafe located in a peaceful area of the city, surrounded by nature. This cafe also specialises in continental and Italian cuisines. The best part about this cafe is the calm ambience it has, and people frequent it for the same. This is a great place for fans who want a quiet environment for their IPL viewing experience.

Somaa, VIP Road & Yendada

Well known for its hosting of live bands and DJs, Somaa is always buzzing with energy and is a popular hangout spot for those in search of an energizing experience. Somaa is all set to screen IPL matches this season and is a great place for energetic cricket fans to enjoy a live screening in Vizag.

