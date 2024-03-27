The IPL 2024 season has begun, and its all anyone can seem to think or talk about. With Vizag hosting Delhi Capitals’ two home games on 31 March and 3 April, the city is undoubtedly getting ready to host players and cricket fans from all over. In fact, the tickets for both matches only recently went on sale! Whether or not you managed to get one, you can still enjoy your beloved sport with beloved company in some cafes and resto-bars around Vizag which are rolling out their big screens for the occasion! That said, here are places you can go to in Vizag to catch a screening of your favourite teams bat-tle it out against each other during this IPL 2024 season!

Studio Grill

Eat, play, and enjoy at Studio Grill in Musaayya Palem. An exclusive private theatre in Vizag with screening rooms and turfs, Studio Grill truly makes for an otherworldly experience of watching cricket, with its Dolby Atmos Q-SYS sound systems, luxury custom seating, and more. You truly get to watch the game on the best screen in the city!

In terms of food, the place has an Indo-American menu from which you can pre-order, order from the live counter or request in-private dining to enjoy your meal to the fullest. Additionally, if you’re in the mood for some cricket of your own either before or after the match, Studio Grill has an outdoor turn where you can let your inner sportsman shine!

For bookings, call them at 7330999428.

Vibes Restro

Here’s the thing about Vizag: you can do almost anything you can imagine by the beach, and that includes watching an IPL cricket match! Go by Sagar Nagar to find this place. With a dance floor on the ground level, and an outdoor seating area on the first, equipped with a projector, Vibes Restro will create the perfect atmosphere to live out your cricket fever. To go with, do have a taste of their Fish Tikka, BBQ Chicken Wings, Kodi Chips, teas, and vegetarian good and drink items.

Get in touch with them at 9888524567 to know more!

MYZ-UNO

MYZ-UNO is one of the few places in Vizag screening the IPL matches this year. They usually have a DJ playing alongside. Located in VIP road, MYZ UNO has a delectable selection of food and drink that you can enjoy on the side as you stay hooked to every detail of the match. Make sure to try their signatures – Belgium Wheat, Golden Trigo, or Myz Uno Royal Flush, among others and take the high even higher when your dream team wins the match of the night!

Call 9991725555 for reservations.

Ironhill

Ironhill, a beloved resto-bar in Vizag, is renowned for its innovative events and live music. It never fails to entertain its patrons, especially during the IPL season, which is the most exciting time. Enthusiastic crowds gather for crucial matches, and the dedicated fan base come together, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. If you’re looking for a place screening the IPL 2024 cricket matches in Vizag, Ironhill is definitely worth going to. With delicious music and a wide range of freshly made craft beers including Apple Cider, Wheat Beer, Lager, and Ale, the resto-bar pairs perfectly with cricket!

Call 8977767676 for reservations.

Honourable mention – Coastal Cricket Carnival at Novotel

This is not necessarily an IPL screening event, but if you want to get into the spirit of the season, Novotel, Varun Beach is hosting a coastal cricket carnival with fun and sporty activities like throw ball, hitting ball, and more.

Contact them at 7799884036 for more details!

As far as we know, these are some of the places in Vizag who have caught the IPL bug. Invite your buddies, settle into your seat, order something for your taste buds and keep your eyes busy with the game of the night at these IPL screening events! If you have more recommendations, do let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.