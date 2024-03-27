Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH had a promising start against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but Andre Russell took control and disrupted their bowling unit. Despite a fiery innings from Heinrich Klaasen, they missed the target by 4 runs. They are now focused on winning their next match and shaking Mumbai’s confidence.

SRH’s batting order, headed by Markram and backed by players like Tripathi and Sharma, is well-equipped to adapt to the conditions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The inclusion of hard-hitting batsmen like Agarwal and Samad gives SRH the necessary strength to take advantage of flat pitches and set challenging scores.

SRH’s bowling unit, led by pace leaders like Cummins and Bhuvneshwar, along with the spin skills of Washington Sundar, provides flexibility and adaptability to take advantage of any pitch assistance as the match unfolds.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

MI’s squad is captained by Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. They boast a robust batting order with players like Ishan Kishan, Naman Dhir, and Tim David. Their bowling attack is led by Jasprit Bumrah.

SRH and MI have clashed 21 times since the IPL’s inception in 2008. While the contests have been tight, Mumbai leads with 21 wins, compared to Sunrisers’ 12 victories. In the last 5 matches, Mumbai has a clear advantage with a 4-1 win record against Sunrisers.

Pitch report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is renowned for its batter-friendly conditions. Pace bowlers can expect some initial assistance from the pitch, after which the batters are likely to dominate. The team winning the toss might opt to field first.

Head-to-head stats

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the competition has been intense, with Mumbai leading 10-9. Both teams have shown competitive spirit in recent encounters, making their matches eagerly awaited by cricket enthusiasts.

The head-to-head IPL record between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is quite evenly matched. Out of the 21 IPL matches they have played against each other, MI has a slight advantage with 12 wins, while SRH has won 9 times.

Here are some additional details:

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, SRH and MI have faced each other eight times, with both teams securing four victories each.

SRH’s highest total against MI is 200, while MI’s highest total against SRH is 235.

SRH’s highest successful chase against MI is 151, while MI’s highest successful chase against SRH is 201.

The SRH vs MI match is expected to be a closely contested one with both teams looking to register their first win of the IPL 2024 season. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this exciting encounter.