We’re entering the last week of June, and with it, we’re also entering the last week of the first half of 2024. There are only six more months to go till 2025, and with this revelation comes a big question: have you made the most of the year so far? If, halfway through the year, you’re still looking for a new hobby, a new experience, or a memorable night, here are a list of events happening in the last week of June in Vizag that could lead you in that direction:

Hindi Comedy Dose by Vizag Komedians on 23 June

If you want to end the week with a good laugh, ‘Hindi Comedy Dose’, presented by Vizag Komedians, is where you should spend your Sunday night. A stand-up comedy show performed in Hindi and English, the event features 3 talented comedians, two from Vizag and one from Hyderabad – Rafq, Sai S, and Akash Singh, who will bring a blend of cultural humour and relatable stories to the stage.

The show will take place at ROTO cafe in Siripuram, starting at 7:00 pm. You can contact 91107 41565 for passes, or book your tickets on BookMyShow. Tickets start from Rs 99.

Citizen Shore Science Walk by ECCT on 23 June

Did you know that Vizag’s shores shelter more than 300 marine organisms? You can spot and learn more about them at this Citizen Shore Science Walk, organised by the East Coast Conservation Team. The walk is suitable for those aged 14 and above and will begin at Thotlakonda from 3:00 pm onwards. For more information, get in touch with the ECCT team at 9901328731 or DM them on Instagram!

Canvas Painting Workshop at Selene RestoCafe on 23 June

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned artist, this Canvas Painting Workshop is the perfect way to chill on a Sunday. The workshop will introduce you to techniques to add depth and dimension to your painting. Apart from being a therapeutic experience, the workshop can also be a way for you to connect with other creative minds! Book your tickets here.

Pride Ahoy 3.0 on 28, 29, and 30 June

NESTAM SOGIESC, an NGO supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in Vizag since 2015, is bringing Pride Month to a celebratory close with Pride Ahoy 3.0! A rare and one-of-a-kind experience of all the events, Pride Ahoy 3.0 gathers the LGBTQIA+ community of Vizag and its supporters together with grand festivities spread out over three days in the last week of June.

Day 1, on 28 June, will have games that you can participate in from 7:30 am to 10:00 am at YMCA.

Day 2, on 29 June, will host a film screening at Wabi Sabi Art Cafe.

Day 3, on 30 June, will have stalls featuring artists, an open mic, and dance and drag shows at the ASR Vignana Kendram, between 4:00 and 8:00 pm. While the events of the first two days are open to all, events on the third day have registrations, which are open to all. Check out their Instagram for more information

Jammers: A Musical Sensation on 28 June

Join other live music-lovers for an electrifying evening featuring the renowned Hyderabad-based live band, JAMMERS. at Radisson Blu. With tasty food and beverages against the backdrop of a 5-star, luxurious ambience by Radisson Blu, the event is set to make for a dazzling night. Grab your tickets here.

Open mic + Sing Along Karaoke on 29 June

Local Hungama is an organisation that frequently presents fun events and workshops in Vizag on a monthly basis. Regular meetups with writers, artists, and more are a part of their lineups, and this time – they’re calling all bathroom singers to show off at an open mic and sing-along karaoke meetup. Further details about the event are awaited, but you can DM them on Instagram if you have any queries.

Candle Making Workshop on 30 June

Manasa Priya is a Vizag-based crafter, designer, and art educator who conducts art events and workshops in the city. Following a successful dessert candle-making workshop last month, she is hosting a candle-making workshop this coming Sunday. Stay tuned to Local Hungama for more details about this.

Blindfolds by Thrifty X on 30 June

Blindfolds, by Thrifty X, is a unique networking event that will take you out of your comfort zone to push you into making authentic connections!

The event kicks off with everyone blindfolded as they engage in conversations- an activity that is designed to help everyone connect on a deeper level by focusing solely on voice and words. Once the blindfolds are off, introduction and icebreaker games start. If you’re looking for a way to meet new people, this event is perfect. You can book your tickets here.

From a lighthearted night of comedy to a three-day celebration uplifting LGBTQIA+ voices in the Vizag – these events, in the last week of June, promise something new, exciting, and meaningful. Make sure to mark your calendar, put yourself out there and get the most out of them!

