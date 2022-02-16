If you have been catching up with the new trend of live music, and are falling in love with it, in contrast to the same old EDM’s, Visakhapatnam will surprise you. The city has multiple cafes and restaurants that host live music to entertain its guests. From rock to jazz to romantic melodies, these live music venues are sure to hook you up to their beats, riffs, and solos. Nothing lightens one’s mood better than a beautiful voice with meaningful songs and melodious tunes. Check out our curated list of restaurants with live music performances in Visakhapatnam.

Scroll down to virtually immerse yourself in the live music restaurants in Visakhapatnam for a night out.

#1 Soma

Vizag’s favourite live music bar that needs no introduction, Soma is one of the trending places to visit if you enjoy live music. With different genres and bands playing almost every day of the week, it makes for a different experience. Ditch the regular EDM’s and try live music this weekend and you will know the difference in vibes. With groups of people jamming to songs through the night and singers throwing their heart and soul into the songs they sing, one must visit this place to immerse themselves in joy and happiness. Soma also serves some delicious food and electric beverages to spice up your evening.

#2 Square, Novotel

With the bustling waters of the Bay of Bengal melodiously hitting the shore afront Novotel is already taking your breath away. The live music sessions at the Square is yet another stunner, with melodious retro nights on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The Infinity is one of those live music destinations that has to make it to your Friday list. Take your loved one on a date or go with your friends to relive those golden days.

#2 The Park

Yet another beachside restaurant, The Bamboo Bay at The Park offers scenic views with good food, now also has live music for you. What could get better than the feeling of sitting on the sands while you sip some wine and listen to some classics in Hindi and English. Except for Mondays, the restaurant has live music throughout the week. Sounds like a perfect place for your next date night?

#3 Blind Chemistry

With an impressive schedule of live music performances, The Blind Chemistry Cafe is the perfect spot to hang out with friends. A lively cafe with some great pizzas and mocktails, every evening is a melodious delight. Also making it to the work-friendly cafes, be sure to check out this spot when you need a change of mind.

#4 Iron Hill

One of the most iconic pubs in the City, Iron Hill is known for its craft beer, fish fingers, and live music performances in the local language. The weekends are scheduled with different bands who come and entertain the guests. An absolute delight for those who enjoy live music performances, the place also offers some great food and beverages. Be sure to visit this place on a Friday or Saturday and be extra sure to book your tables in advance as the place is swamped with people in the early hours.

#4 Dakshin (Grand Bay)

A restaurant known for its rich flavours of South Indian food is also known for its classic interiors. Occasionally hosting live music, the genre here is more family-friendly. With mostly traditional instrumental music, the place could be a good option for a family day. Be sure to try the thali at Dakshin as you enjoy the instrumental music.

#4 Horizon Restaurant (Dolphin)

One of the most iconic family restaurants for the localities of Visakhapatnam, the microbrewery cum restaurant is yet another place that hosts live music performances. Jam to the beautiful jazz songs with mesmerising views of the city from atop with some mouth-watering delicacies. The wholesome experience is sure to enthrall you and your company.