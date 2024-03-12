In light of Bengaluru’s severe water shortage, residents are calling for the cancellation of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) IPL 2024 matches scheduled at Chinnaswamy Stadium between 22 and 29 March 2024. Concerns are being raised by residents, as the stadium is estimated to need up to 15,000-20,000 liters of water for daily upkeep. This would considerably draw away from the city’s much-needed resources in this emergency. With discussions underway, Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag emerges as a strong alternative candidate for hosting the aforementioned IPL 2024 matches.

Previously, similar water shortages in Maharashtra prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to relocate the Rising Pune Super Giants (RPSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match to Vizag in 2016. During this season, the city hosted as many as six matches. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had also shifted their home matches to Pune due to a water crisis during IPL 2018.

If Vizag is chosen as a venue for RCB’s relocated matches. it will surely add an exciting twist to the city’s cricket scene this year, what with Delhi Capitals (DC) playing their initial home games here, due to the unavailability of Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. The city will witness its first IPL game since 2019 on 31 March, when Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings, followed by a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on 3 April.

Visakhapatnam has a history of hosting IPL matches, including the knockout stages in 2019, and has been the venue for a total of 13 matches across the 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2019 seasons.

Bengaluru’s acute water scarcity, worsened by inadequate rainfall in 2023, has led to restrictions on using potable water for non-essential activities. The city’s water supply is facing a 50% shortfall, especially in groundwater reserves, necessitating a daily demand of 1,450 million liters. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed bans on using drinking water for washing cars, construction, gardening, fountains, roadwork, and other maintenance.

Amidst this emergency, Vizag may be considered as a plausible venue for RCB’s three home games in IPL 2024 – the first being RCB v PBKS on 25 March. RCB vs KKR on 29 March, and RCB vs LSG on 2 April. What do you think about the situation? Comment your thoughts below!