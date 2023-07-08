As we finally enter the month of monsoon after a long and tiring battle with the painstaking heat, Vizagites heaved a sigh of relief as the mercury levels lowered down. While rains bind us indoors, they also call for a long drive or a hot cup of coffee accompanied by a warm ambience. For all those with an urge to make the most of the cool weather the monsoon brings, we have curated a list of the cozy cafes in Vizag that make the rainy evenings better with a dose of caffeine and a dessert. Spend a soothing moment as the water droplets dance on the window panes to the soothing music, transcending into a magical world.

If a warm cup of coffee, great music, and good company is all you need to spend your rainy evenings, here are some cozy cafes in Vizag to head out to.

La Ti Amo

La Ti Amo, which means I love you in Italian, is an aesthetically-pleasing resto-café that serves delicious continental and Chinese dishes. You are sure to fall in love with the ambience of this café that is just as loving its name. Satisfy your sweet cravings by savouring the amazing desserts at La Ti Amo.

Location: Behind HPCL petrol bunk, Yendada

Brew n Bistro

If you are someone who is conscious of having outside food, then Brew n Bistro is the apt place as this café serves the best continental food and beverages that keep your tummy light. The cosy ambience of the café is perfect to enjoy some refreshing music this monsoon.

Location: Near KKR Gowtham School, Lawson’s Bay Colony

Bean Board

Coffee aficionados are no strangers to this place and its freshly-brewed coffee. Bean Board serves smoothies, frappes, iced tea, espresso, and whatnot. You name it and the beverage is right in front of you. This warm and comfy cafe is the place to be whether you want to shred your stress off or indulge in electable desserts.

Location: Chinna Waltair Main Rd

The Gallery

The Gallery is exactly the place you should visit if you want to laugh out loud with your friends and have good food. This café is a perfect blend of food and photographs to save in your gallery. It also has a space where Vizag’s comedians come and try their luck at entertaining you with their tickling jokes.

Location: Siripuram Cir, opp. HSBC

Bake My Wish

A long-time favourite for many, Bake My Wish is loved for its cakes that are not only soothing to the eye but also satiate your sugar cravings. This café also serves amazing pasta, pizzas, an array of bread, and much more that must be on your list of things to fill up your tummy with. The cute interiors complemented by the Christmasy lights are what you need after a tiring day.

Location: Opp NCC Canteen, Lawsons Bay Colony

Chai Sutta Bar

One of the latest additions to the list, this café is famous for its Kulhad Wali Chai and its exciting range of coffee. Spend your beautiful evenings slurping on a cup of caffeine and be assured of the much-needed rejuvenation. Also, don’t forget to try the brandy coffee if you are to visit Chai Sutta Bar.

Location: Ramatalkies Area, Dwaraka Nagar

