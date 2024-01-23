Bangalore, the silicon city of India is known for its vibrant and joyful cafes. Each of these cafes have something unique to offer. From mouthwatering pizzas to refreshing beverages, the menus of these cafes are definitely delightful. The serene and aesthetically pleasing ambience is what makes these cafes a must visit in Bangalore.

Here are five cafes in Bangalore we wish we had in Vizag:

Glen’s Bakehouse

This popular cafe in Bangalore is known for its delectable desserts and mouthwatering Italian food. From continental English breakfast to evening munchies, the cafe offers everything. Glen’s Bakehouse has become a go-to destination for those seeking delicious treats made with love and attention to detail. The ambience of all of these cafes is aesthetically pleasing and work friendly. Their signature blueberry cheesecake, pesto pasta and fish fingers are some of the popular dishes.

Suzy Q 1522

Another popular cafe bar, located in the heart of Bangalore, Suzy Q 1522 gives off the perfect vibe for youngsters to hangout. Their wall art and ambience hit its right out of the park, making the place a popular hangout spot. The menu explores the global cuisine and local influences with a keen focus on traditional coastal delicacies, regional Indian cuisine. Do check out their Chicken kebab, Cauliflower and broccoli tikka and Exotic veg pizza.

DYU Art Cafe

DYU art cafe is set in a old-style Portuguese architecture house, offering a warm and homely feeling. Their wide range of beverages, and mouthwatering continental food makes the place a favourite among Bangaloreans. The food here is made with natural and fresh ingredients, and they are highly committed to sustainability. Their Rice bowls, thin crust pizzas and fruity beverages are a must try.

Hole in the Wall

Breakfast? Hole in the wall. From scrumptious pancakes to tasty and warm waffles, the place has it all. The cafe also offers a wide range of egg varieties including pasta omelet, triple cheese omelet. Hole in the wall offers a comfortable ambience for you to enjoy your lazy Sunday breakfast.

Echoes

Echoes is a one of a kind cafe, where all their staff communicate in sign language. This unique cafe offers a pleasant and cosy dining experience. Each table is equipped with basic sign languages cues for the words menu, bill. The menu offers both Indian and Western options, their amsterdam dries, tandoori momos and pasta are a must try.

Let us know which of these cafes in Bangalore you wish we had in Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.