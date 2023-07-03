Fuelling the love Vizagites have for food, the last few weeks have seen an array of new cafes and restaurants popping up across Vizag. From an international coffee brand to a unique theme-based restaurant, these latest additions to the already decorated list of food havens are grabbing the attention of connoisseurs. Whether you’re planning a coffee date or a meal loaded with rich flavours, here’s where you should go next.

Check out these new cafes and restaurants in Vizag to excite your taste buds.

Starbucks

It is indeed a great relief for the coffee aficionados of Vizag as Starbucks has set foot in the city amid a lot of hype and buzz. You can grab a quick Frappuccino or an Americano while appreciating how beautiful the well-lit interiors are. Have an all-new experience at this new coffee shop while savouring all the handcrafted espressos served hot.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar main road, Beside Pawan Shopping Mall

Ciro’s

Love cheesy pizzas and authentic Italian flavours? Ciro’s is the place to go. An aesthetic pizzeria, this eatery offers a slew of mouth-watering Italian delicacies that satiate your cravings. Make sure to visit this place for a weekend treat with your gang.

Location: Dutt Island, Siripuram

Qubaa

Just as resto-bars are gaining popularity, here is Qubaa, another resto-bar in the city to grab your attention. The pub is a good place to hang out and chill with your friends owing to its picturesque and Instagram-worthy décor. Catch up on some lip-smacking food while gulping down a few drinks from the long menu.

Location: NTR beach road, near Kurpam Circle, Pedda Waltair

La Ti Amo

La Ti Amo, which means I love you in Italian, is an aesthetically-pleasing resto-café that serves delicious continental and Chinese dishes. You will definitely fall in love with the ambience of this café just as loving its name is. Satisfy your sweet cravings by having amazing desserts at La Ti Amo.

Location: Behind HPCL petrol bunk, Yendada

Red Bowl Pan Asian Kitchen

Red Bowl Pan Asian Kitchen is a perfect place for a dinner date with its captivating atmosphere and impeccable service. The menu offers diverse and flavorful cuisines of Asia, giving a twist to traditional and authentic dishes. The restaurant’s stylish and modern ambience perfectly complements its culinary offerings.

Location: Novotel Varun Beach

Bot 9 AI-Themed Restaurant

Themed restaurants are at the peak of their popularity. Here’s an AI-themed restaurant, Bot 9, the first-ever AI-based restaurant in Andhra Pradesh, to amuse all the tech lovers in the city. The speciality of this restaurant is that the food is brought to your table by AI robots. The restaurant offers all kinds of food dishes and drinks.

Location: Opposite Cricket Stadium, PM Palem

