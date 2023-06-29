A month after announcing its entry into Vizag, the international coffee chain Starbucks is all set to open its store in the city to the delight of coffee lovers. The brand-new shop has wrapped up its construction works and is all set to be inaugurated on Friday, 30 June 2023, in Dwaraka Nagar.

Earlier in May, the coffee brand erected a banner at an under-construction shop in Dwaraka Nagar, sending excitement across the city. It has also rolled out a notification for recruiting baristas and shift supervisors.

Jointly run by Starbucks Corporation and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, the FMGC wing of the conglomerate, the brand stepped into the Indian market a decade ago. Since then, the coffee haven has infiltrated prominent cities, including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. After Vijayawada, Vizag becomes the second city in Andhra Pradesh to host a Starbucks store.

According to an official of Starbucks, the new store in Vizag will have a 50-seating capacity. Further, the store, in its inaugural offer, is providing a Rs 100 discount on invoices above Rs 850 between 1 and 15 July 2023.

