Infosys is all set to launch full-fledged office operations in Visakhapatnam from 1 July 2023. As part of its expansion plan, the IT giant has set up its office at IT-SEZ, Rushikonda. Besides Vizag, it has also planned operations from Bhopal, Coimbatore and Bhopal.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, employees of the firm have been working from home and the company, in a bid to prepare the staff to switch to work from office, has decided to open its offices in selected cities.

With Infosys deciding to launch its operations from the Visakhapatnam office, employees from the north Andhra region are likely to work from it. According to reports, initially over 1,500 employees may work in two shifts from the Vizag office.

It may be mentioned here that several IT companies have decided to put an end to the work-from-home policy. When a well-known company has asked its employees to return to offices, some employees, particularly women, have preferred to quit their jobs.

Like other companies, Infosys, too, is keen on making its staff work from the office. It has decided to adopt a three-phase plan for its employees to gradually start working from the office. In the first phase, employees have been asked to come to the office weekly twice. In the second stage, it has offered employees to relocate to a different branch office or seek a transfer. Based on the feedback from the two stages, Infosys plans to develop a hybrid work policy.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news