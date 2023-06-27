On Friday, 30 June 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 370 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as WNS Global Services, Deccan Fine Chemicals, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.

WNS Global Services

Name of the role: Process Associate

Educational qualification: Any degree

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Muthoot Finance Corp

Name of the role: Probationary officer/ Junior executive officer/ Customer care executive/Intern trainee

Educational qualification: Any degree

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-18,333 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli and Hyderabad

Name of the role: Junior chemist/ Junior associate

Educational qualification: BSc/ BCom/ B Pharmacy/ MSc Chemistry

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 21083-22,166 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Navatha Road Transport

Name of the role: Clerical

Educational qualification: Inter/ Any degree

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Deccan Fine Chemicals

Name of the role: Trainee chemist/ Junior chemist

Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry/ Diploma Chemistry

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-29,166 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

PayTM

Name of the role: Field Sales Executive

Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 20,000-27,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Suvarnabhoomi Developers

Name of the role: Marketing Manager

Educational qualification: Inter

Age: 18-39 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-13,000

Number of vacancies: 20

Apollo Pharmacy

Name of the role: Retail Trainee Associate/ Pharmacist

Educational qualification: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy/ Any degree

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,500-12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

BJD 2050 Health Care

a) Name of the role: Nursing Assistant

Educational qualification: SSC, Inter, GDA

Age: 19-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

b) Name of the role: Home Care Nurse/ Critical Care Nurse

Educational qualification: ANM/ GNM/ BSc Nursing

Age: 19-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 16,000-22,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 40

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 30 June 2023 with their certificates.

