On Friday, 30 June 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 370 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag, such as WNS Global Services, Deccan Fine Chemicals, and others, will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
WNS Global Services
Name of the role: Process Associate
Educational qualification: Any degree
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Muthoot Finance Corp
Name of the role: Probationary officer/ Junior executive officer/ Customer care executive/Intern trainee
Educational qualification: Any degree
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-18,333 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli and Hyderabad
Name of the role: Junior chemist/ Junior associate
Educational qualification: BSc/ BCom/ B Pharmacy/ MSc Chemistry
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 21083-22,166 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Navatha Road Transport
Name of the role: Clerical
Educational qualification: Inter/ Any degree
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Deccan Fine Chemicals
Name of the role: Trainee chemist/ Junior chemist
Educational qualification: BSc Chemistry/ Diploma Chemistry
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-29,166 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
PayTM
Name of the role: Field Sales Executive
Educational qualification: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 20,000-27,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Also read: 20 model bus shelters to come up in Visakhapatnam to promote public transport
Suvarnabhoomi Developers
Name of the role: Marketing Manager
Educational qualification: Inter
Age: 18-39 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-13,000
Number of vacancies: 20
Apollo Pharmacy
Name of the role: Retail Trainee Associate/ Pharmacist
Educational qualification: B Pharmacy/ D Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy/ Any degree
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,500-12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
BJD 2050 Health Care
a) Name of the role: Nursing Assistant
Educational qualification: SSC, Inter, GDA
Age: 19-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
b) Name of the role: Home Care Nurse/ Critical Care Nurse
Educational qualification: ANM/ GNM/ BSc Nursing
Age: 19-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 16,000-22,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 40
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 30 June 2023 with their certificates.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.
Discussion about this post