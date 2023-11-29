On Friday, 1 December 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 345 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag.

CMR Textiles and Jewellery

Name of the role: Business Development Executive

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 35

Axis Bank

Name of the role: Relationship Officer (loans)

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 18-39 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,600-18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

LV Prasad Eye Institute

Name of the role: Optometrist

Educational qualifications: BSc Optometry

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 23,000-30,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Muthoot Finance

Name of the role: Intern/ Junior Relationship Executive/ Probationary Officer

Educational qualifications: Degree/ MBA/ M Com

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-18,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Also read: Visakhapatnam gears up for Navy Day celebrations on 4 December

Deccan Fine Chemicals

Name of the role: Trainee Chemist/ Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: B Sc Chemistry (2016-2023 pass outs only)

Age: 18-27 years

Salary offered: Rs 19,474 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Lasya Engineering Solutions

Name of the role: Survey Engineer

Educational qualifications: Diploma/ B.Tech (EEE)

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Wheels Mart

Name of the role: Cashier/ Branch Incharge/ Sales Executive

Educational qualifications: 10th grade/ Inter/ ITI/ Diploma/ Any Degree

Age: 18-28 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

GSK Solutions

Name of the role: Tele Caller/ Sales Associate

Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 1 December 2023 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.