On Friday, 1 December 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 345 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the job recruitment drive in Vizag.
CMR Textiles and Jewellery
Name of the role: Business Development Executive
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 35
Axis Bank
Name of the role: Relationship Officer (loans)
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 18-39 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,600-18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
LV Prasad Eye Institute
Name of the role: Optometrist
Educational qualifications: BSc Optometry
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 23,000-30,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Muthoot Finance
Name of the role: Intern/ Junior Relationship Executive/ Probationary Officer
Educational qualifications: Degree/ MBA/ M Com
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-18,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Deccan Fine Chemicals
Name of the role: Trainee Chemist/ Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: B Sc Chemistry (2016-2023 pass outs only)
Age: 18-27 years
Salary offered: Rs 19,474 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Lasya Engineering Solutions
Name of the role: Survey Engineer
Educational qualifications: Diploma/ B.Tech (EEE)
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Wheels Mart
Name of the role: Cashier/ Branch Incharge/ Sales Executive
Educational qualifications: 10th grade/ Inter/ ITI/ Diploma/ Any Degree
Age: 18-28 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
GSK Solutions
Name of the role: Tele Caller/ Sales Associate
Educational qualifications: Inter/ Any Degree
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 1 December 2023 with their certificates.
