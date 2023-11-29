District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS has ordered the officials to make necessary arrangements for the Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam happening on 4 December 2023. Representatives from the Indian Navy and other state government officials have met the collector to discuss the same. It was decided in the meeting that there will be five designated parking spots for visitors attending the celebrations.

The officials stated that lifeguards must be available throughout the duration of the show. Furthermore, flying kites and drones on 4 December is strictly prohibited. According to reports, barricades will be put on the RK Beach road to ensure easy movement of attendees. Clean drinking water and bio-toilets will also be arranged for the visitors. It was decided in the meeting that a critical care ambulance and two fire engines should be available at the premises.

District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar, Captain BP Shekar, and commanders Kishore and Uday along with other dignitaries were also part of the meeting. A special parking zone for the VIPs will be arranged at the APIIC grounds near the beach road, from where they can directly reach the venue. The collector instructed all the police and navy officials to strictly follow the protocols during the Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam.

