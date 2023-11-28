The Craft Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) is back with their annual handicraft and handloom exhibition Vasantham in Vizag. Vasantham is a true delight for all shopaholics and handloom enthusiasts. From sustainable handicrafts to handmade art and pottery, there is something for everyone. The exhibition will be held on 1 and 2 December 2023 at Hotel Green Park from 10 AM to 8 PM.

CCAP brings together many priceless products showcasing the rich crafts and weaves in contemporary and traditional styles. Vasantham aims to showcase a wide variety of Indian handlooms and crafts, such as colourful murals, terracotta artefacts, pottery, and much more. Handmade bangles, silver jewellery, textiles, and other items, such as juttis and pouches, will be for sale. Block-printed bed linen, table linen, and other ethically made textiles will also be available at the exhibition. All the items in the exhibition are eco friendly items and are naturally dyed using eco prints of flowers and leaves. There is also an extensive collection woven with the twill weaving style, which will be put up for sale. Other decorative items and home décor pieces made of terracotta clay and pottery are sure to catch the eyes of the visitors.

Weaves & crafts from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Manipur, Delhi, Rajasthan, and textiles from different parts of the country will be showcased. Traditional sarees with new and innovative designs from all over India will be featured in this exhibition. Furthermore, a range of trendy and modern apparel for women, and men will also be available at the exhibition. Vasantham will feature diverse wooden games to entertain kids and also crocheted frocks for the little ones.

CCAP Secretary Renuka Rani has stated that around 55 stalls selling an impressive range of handlooms and handicrafts will be set up at the exhibition. This year’s CCAP exhibition in Vizag will showcase bamboo sarees, a never-before-seen addition. Sarees woven using innovative styles that haven’t been attempted anywhere else in India are said to be the main attraction at this event. The CCAP Secretary also stated that Narayanpet cotton sarees with different prints will be a special addition to this year’s collection.

Vasantham exhibition is open to all ages, men women, and children. From contemporary to traditional styles, the extensive collections of apparel are sure to leave the visitors impressed. The secretary also expressed her excitement about the event here in Vizag. The CCAP expects families to visit the exhibition owing to the auspicious Karthika month.

Date: 1 and 2 December 2023

Time: 10 AM to 8 PM

Venue: Green Park Hotel, Visakhapatnam

Instagram: @craftscouncil_ap

