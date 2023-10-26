An ornament is a means of expression. It is what you think it to be; a gift, an heirloom or a memory of a loved one. For over three decades, Bhagyasri Ram Jewellery has been creating ornaments that fit this description and live up to expectations that go beyond the ordinary.

Vankayala Ravi is the fourth generation scion, carrying the family tradition of Bhagyasri Ram Jewellery. With a commitment to offering luxury boutique-style experiences at affordable prices, he transformed the brand into Bhagyasri Ram Jewellery Square while preserving the time-honoured values of quality and his family’s 110-year-old heritage.

The Setting

Set in the tranquil embrace of Siripuram’s cosy lane, BRJ adds a unique charm to the city’s shopping milieu. The store’s sophisticated décor and well-organized displays provide a delightful shopping experience. As you walk in, a variety of jewellery featuring exclusive bridal collections, Kundan, Polki, lightweight, and rose gold collections of necklace sets, earrings, beads, and choker sets greets your eyes.

The store of Vankayala’s Bhagyasri Ram Jewellery Square, launched recently in Vizag, has been garnering shoppers’ appreciation for its unique range of jewellery collections. Whether you seek to explore their stunning diamond curation or are in search of exquisite platinum pieces, this store has it all.

The Collection

At Bhagyasri Ram Jewellery Square, you’ll be captivated by a diverse range of jewellery collections meticulously curated for both men and women. For women, the store boasts an array of dazzling necklaces, earrings, and bangles, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any occasion. The Victorian collection, in particular, has been drawing the attention of fashion-forward individuals, reflecting a blend of traditional charm and contemporary style.

Their diamond collection is equally noteworthy, with IGI-certified pieces offered at exceptional value. Quality is paramount, with VVS E-F colour diamonds available at an affordable ₹55,000. And for those seeking platinum, their collection includes chains, couple rings, gents chains, and bracelets.

Bhagyasri Ram Jewellery Square doesn’t stop at catering to the preferences of women alone; their men’s collection is equally interesting. It showcases an array of men’s accessories that exude luxury and style. From sophisticated watches that adorn the wrist to elegant glasses that enhance one’s look and from meticulously crafted bracelets to belt buckles in gleaming gold, this boutique-style store ensures that the modern man finds his ideal adornments and accessories under one roof.

Their collections also include 18K everyday fine rose gold jewellery. Made with precision and an eye for detail, these pieces are designed to elevate your daily style.

For those who appreciate grandeur without the burden, Bhagyashri Ram Jewellery Square’s signature lightweight collection is a true delight. These pieces boast intricate designs that create a lavish appearance while maintaining a lighter weight. This clever craftsmanship ensures that you can enjoy the opulence of gold without breaking the bank.

Special Offers and Jewelry Customisation

When it comes to transforming old jewellery into new treasures, they offer prices for old gold aligning precisely with prevailing market rates. Besides, the store has also introduced a unique 365-day silver offer where regular silver ornaments can be purchased at the cost of silver alone, devoid of making charges or wastage.

Moreover, Bhagyasri Ram Jewellery Square presents enticing monthly gold schemes. Remarkably, they claim to bear the GST expenses themselves for all these offers, ensuring that customers experience complete transparency and affordability.

Beyond their commitment to fairness in gold and silver transactions, the store takes pride in offering personalized product customisation. Whether you have a specific design in mind or wish to modify an existing piece, you can customise the jewellery to your liking.

Store location of Bhagyasri Ram Jewellery Square: 1st floor, D No 10-50, 22/1, Opposite WNS, Siripuram, Vizag

Timings: 10 AM to 9:30 PM

Contact: +91 9247298739

For more information, you can visit www.brjgold.com.